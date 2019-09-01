Some news, notes and observations after two weeks of the high school football season.

Most surprising team

What a turnaround it has been for Evansville.

One of the Rock Valley Conference’s most dominant programs the last two decades, the Blue Devils came into the 2019 season on an uncharacteristic 10-game losing streak, including an 0-9 2018 season.

So while many expected longtime coach Ron Grovesteen’s current team to be much-improved, raise your hand if you thought a 2-0 start was possible with state-ranked Edgerton on the schedule in Week 2?

But thanks to an improbable last-minute comeback Friday night capped by Tyr Severson’s 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left, that’s exactly what has transpired. The resurgent Blue Devils are 2-0 and tied with Jefferson and East Troy atop the Rock Valley standings.

“You learn from your experiences from last year and you move on, and that’s what these guys have done,” Grovesteen said of his team. “You can’t dwell on the past. I’m too old for that.

“We were happy to get out of here with a win against a very good Edgerton team, but it just goes to show you what can happen when you put in the time and the work to get better.”

Evansville’s not the only area team turning heads after two weeks.

The Milton Red Hawks are soaring under first-year head coach Rodney Wedig. Milton is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 95-15, including Friday night’s 40-0 Badger crossover win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld—a Division 3 state quarterfinalist last year. Nick Huber was the star for the Red Hawks in the win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. The senior tailback had 129 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

City teams lack consistencyFriday night’s battle for the Monterey Rock saw Janesville Craig top Janesville Parker 27-7 for the Cougars’ third straight win in the storied rivalry, but it also exposed some glaring weaknesses both teams need to address as they gear up for a brutal stretch of games in the Big Eight Conference.

Craig sits at 1-1 overall and now gets the task of trying to derail the locomotive that is Verona’s high-powered offense. The Cougars have scored 40 points in two games against Beloit Memorial and Parker, but senior quarterback Eric Hughes has five of Craig’s seven touchdowns this season and has been the focal point of the offense.

As teams gear up to stop Hughes, the Cougars must find a way to diversify the offense and get others involved. Craig has Verona and Sun Prairie the next two weeks, and both of those offenses are explosive. Those teams, along with Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette and Middleton, have the firepower to turn games into track meets. The Cougars are going to have to adjust accordingly.

The scoring woes continue for Parker. The Vikings have 14 points in two games and have scored seven points or less in nine of their last 11 games. Parker averaged only 6.7 points per game last season and the trend continues in 2019.

No magical cure exists to turn things around for Parker, but cutting down on turnovers, penalties and dropped passes certainly would go a long way toward keeping the offense on the field and the scoring opportunities more readily available.

Conference overviews

While the Big Eight and Rock Valley have two conference games under their belts, the Southern Lakes and Badger South begin league play this week.

The Rock Valley has three teams tied at 2-0, and I would be stunned if any team went through the conference season undefeated.

Walworth Big Foot and first-year coach Mike Welden picked up a big win Friday with a surprising 42-21 victory at Beloit Turner. The Chiefs sit at 1-1—along with Edgerton, Brodhead/Juda and Turner.

Verona and Madison Memorial seem to be on a collision course for the Big Eight title. Those teams meet in Week 6 and sit atop the conference standings at 2-0.

I was stunned at the amount of talent Verona had at the skill positions when I covered them in Week 1 against Parker and felt sorry for anybody that had to play them on turf. Middleton got that honor Friday night, and it didn’t end well for the Cardinals. Verona put up 61 points and sent a stern message to the rest of the state that in order to beat the Wildcats, you’re going to have to pick your poison. The best chance to beat Verona might be to play them on grass in a torrential downpour.

Speed kills, and the Wildcats have an abundance of it, along with two Division I recruits on the offensive line.