Never stop believing.

That’s been the message Delavan-Darien football coach Hank Johnson has tried to convey to his team.

The Comets came into Friday night’s Southern Lakes game with Union Grove saddled with a 14-game conference losing streak. Delavan-Darien had not won a Lakes game since a 38-15 victory over Elkhorn on Sept. 8, 2017. But the Comets had come close to snapping the streak this season—losing its first two conference games by a combined four points.

Johnson felt like it was only a matter of time before the Comets ended the skid. He was right, as Delavan-Darien hung on to beat Union Grove 22-21 Friday in picking up its first conference win in over two years.

“We’ve been gaining confidence as a team each and every week,” Johnson said. “It just came down to finishing, something that we just haven’t been able to do.

“We kept talking to them about how close they are and to keep believing in one and other because you’re good enough to win games.”

Things didn’t start well for the Comets on Friday. Union Grove raced out to a 14-0 lead, and Johnson was forced to try and reassure his team that this was not another case of “here we go again.”

What happened next not only changed the complexion of the game but may have saved the Comets’ season. Josh Mick returned a punt for a touchdown to get Delavan-Darien within seven, and on the Broncos’ next series, the junior intercepted a pass and returned that for a touchdown to get the Comets within one at 14-13. Union Grove would eventually lead 21-13 at half.

“I don’t think anyone on our sideline panicked when we got down 14-0,” Johnson said. “And that’s where the always keep believing in each other came into play.

“We had hurt ourselves to get down 14-0, but just like that in a matter of a couple of minutes, we’re right back in the game thanks to two big plays from Josh.”

Delavan-Darien got a field goal in the third quarter to cut the lead to five and got the game-winning score early in the fourth.

The Comets hoped to protect a one-point lead and milk the clock the final four minutes, but fumbled on their own 25-yard line to put the Broncos in prime position to take the lead.

Delavan-Darien’s defense stiffened, however, and forced Union Grove to turn the ball over on downs without picking up a first down.

With 42 seconds left and Union Grove out of timeouts, Delavan-Darien was able to line up in victory formation in a Southern Lakes Conference game for the first time in two years.

“Obviously, the guys were very excited afterward because it had been awhile since we had won a game in the Lakes,” Johnson said. “But at the same time, nobody was surprised we won. We’ve been building for this.

“Our defense really stepped up that last series. And that’s what we talked about when we said it’s a matter of finishing games. Just a great team effort overall.”

Conference roundup

The Big Eight Conference is down to one unbeaten and only one team at the top of the standings.

Madison Memorial (5-0) rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to defeat Madison West and move into sole possession of first place.

Sun Prairie (4-1) held off Verona (4-1) to hand the high-powered Wildcats their first loss of the season. Verona and Memorial meet this Friday.

Evansville continues to run roughshod through the Rock Valley Conference, as the Blue Devils improved to 5-0 and clinched a playoff berth by dismantling Jefferson. Edgerton (4-1) remains a game back.

In the Badger South, Milton and Stoughton both improved to 3-0 ahead of Friday’s showdown in Stoughton. Monroe and Watertown are a game back.

Burlington and Waterford both remained unbeaten in the Southern Lakes and are tied at the top of the conference standings at 3-0. Wilmot is alone in third at 2-1.