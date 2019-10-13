It has been a difficult season for Clinton High’s football team.

The Cougars were 0-7 entering Week 8 and were in danger of the program’s first winless season since 2007.

Things got so bad earlier this week because of injuries and sickness that only 10 players dressed for Tuesday’s varsity practice.

Their fortunes changed Friday night.

Tyler Harrington scored on a 25-yard run on the first play of overtime to help lift Clinton to a 12-6 win over longtime rival Beloit Turner.

“That was a significant win for a lot of reasons,” Clinton coach Jake Standiford said. “First of all, it’s against Turner. Our guys want to win every game naturally, but if there’s one game that they would circle and want more than any other, it would be Turner because they’re our biggest rival.

“And it’s also a big moral booster for our underclassmen. A win like that helps them understand the potential they have.”

Despite the 0-7 record heading into the Turner game, Clinton had shown signs of life. The Cougars lost by one point to a likely playoff team in Walworth Big Foot and led East Troy at half in the season opener.

“We’ve played well early in a few of our games,” Standiford said. “But we’ve not been a very clean team all season and have made far too many mental and physical mistakes.”

After starting 0-4, Standiford said the team had a meeting and changed the goals for the rest of the season. He believes it was a change for the better despite dropping the next three games.

Standiford said the first goal on the list was to have fun each and every week—win, lose or draw.

And the second goal was to finish each game as a family and to play hard for each other.

“Everybody has goals each year, and most of the time the top goal is to win conference,” Standiford said. “We knew that wasn’t a reachable goal, so we decided that our goal going forward after Week 4 was to try and go 1-0 each week and worry about the task at hand and not what’s ahead..

“I think most people understand how frustrating it is when you’re not winning and your mind-set shifts to the negatives instead of the positives.”

Standiford said Friday’s win should bode well for the future of the program. The current roster has only seven seniors on it, and eight starters will return on both sides of the ball.

“The last two years have been frustrating, there’s no question about that,” Standiford said of the combined 4-13 record Clinton has in his first two seasons.

“But the guys found a way Friday night, and hopefully, that’s a sign of things to come down the road.”

Nothing like beating your longtime rival to put a little spring in your step.