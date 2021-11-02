Janesville Parker senior offensive lineman Abiathar Curry and sophomore receiver JJ Douglas have been named to the 2021 all-Badger Large Conference football team, as selected by conference coaches.
Also earning first-team honors were Milton senior running back and linebacker Zack Bothun and Milton senior defensive back Jack Campion.
Curry, a Northern Illinois University recruit, also earned honorable mention as a defensive lineman. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 265-pound senior led an offensive line that helped Parker produce 119.9 yards rushing and 192.8 yards passing per game.
Parker finished 2-5 in the Badger Large Conference and 3-6 overall and was in the running for a potential WIAA state playoff berth until the final week of the season.
Curry also earned Parker’s Bulsworth Character Award and was named a team captain and Most Valuable Player. On defense, Curry totaled 25 tackles, two for loss.
“He’s not just a leader of our football team, he’s a leader in the entire school,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “He’s been a three-sport athlete in the past, he’s a kid who mentors our freshmen, the first guy out at practice. He just does everything right.”
On the line, Curry was potentially the worst-kept secret on the Parker offense.
“He was always our back-side (pass) protection guy, and we always flopped him over to the side we were running to. It was pretty easy to figure out where we were running the football,” Kreger said.
“He has great hands and great feet, he blocks to the whistle,” Kreger said. “A total team player (who) knows his role and loves it.”
The 6-3, 205-pound Douglas led the Vikings in receiving, making 45 catches for 810 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged five catches and 90 receiving yards per game. His regular-season yardage total ranked among the top 20 in the state, Kreger said.
“JJ is just a great athlete,” Kreger said. “He’s been lifting with us since seventh grade, when his brother was playing. He’s a good basketball and baseball player, too, but he’s dedicated to football.
“He can go up and high-point a pass better than anyone. And on defense, we’ve played him everywhere to safety to the D-line,” Kreger said. “He’s just a good person. It’s not about him, not about JJ. You’ll see him in film blocking downfield when he’s not in on the play. The statistics don’t lie, but he also has the intangibles.”
Bothun helped Milton go 3-4 in the Badger Large and 4-6 overall, with the Red Hawks’ season ending with a 21-20 loss to Lake Geneva Badger in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 state playoffs. He was a unanimous first-team pick at running back and a first-team pick at linebacker.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Bothun rushed for 1,322 yards on 196 carries, for a 6.7-yard average, and scored 20 of Milton’s 23 rushing touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 67 yards.
Bothun also led the Red Hawks on defense, producing 110 tackles (11 per game), including eight for loss and 1.5 sacks, with one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion anchored Milton’s defensive backfield, finishing third on the team with 88 tackles with four interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
Janesville Craig didn’t have a first-team pick, but the Cougars (3-4 Badger Large, 3-7 overall) placed three players on the second team: Junior wide receiver Jake Schaffner, junior linebacker Owen Shucha and senior defensive back Caleb Brager.
The 6-1, 170-pound Schaffner led the receiving corps with 47 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns. He also finished third on the team with 64 tackles, two for loss, with one forced fumble and two interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown for Craig’s only touchdown in a first0-round WIAA playoff game against Mukwonago.
The 5-8, 170-pound Shucha led the Cougars’ defense with 87 tackles, two for loss.
Brager, at 6-2 and 170, ranked second on the Cougars with 69 tackles and led the team with three interceptions.
Defensively, Craig allowed 104.7 yards passing and 217.6 yards rushing per game.
Parker’s lone second-team representative was 5-10, 200-pound linebacker Jax Spoden, who led the Vikings’ defense with 60 tackles, three for loss.
Milton’s lone second-team honoree was 6-3, 210-pound senior Brayden Lee, who totaled 84 tackles, 14 for loss, and four sacks. He forced a fumble and recovered one.
Craig’s honorable mention picks were senior quarterback Hunter Klietz and senior defensive back Luke DeGraaf. Klietz completed 121 of 213 passes (56.8%) for 1,587 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also ran for 199 yards and two scores. DeGraaf totaled 29 tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted three passes.
Parker had five honorable mention picks on offense and five on defense. The offensive honorable mention selections were 5-10, 250-pound senior lineman Trace Jacobson, 6-1, 280-pound junior lineman Christian Cabrera, 6-1, 180-pound sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson, 5-8, 160-pound running back Griffin Davis and 5-9, 150-pound kicker Kenneth Zavala.
Nelson completed 91 of 144 passes (63.2%) for 1,195 yards and 12 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Davis led the rushing attack with 402 yards on 99 carries, with seven TDs. Zavada was 3-for-3 on field goals and made 20 of 24 extra-point kicks.
Parker’s defensive honorable mention picks were Curry, 6-foot, 185-poound senior linebacker Grant Voegeli, 5-10, 150-pound junior linebacker Deezle Richards, 6-1, 200-pound defensive back Tre Sanda and 6-foot, 184-pound sophomore wide receiver Paul Kim.
Voegeli had 23 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks and three forced fumbles. Richards totaled 42 tackles with one sack, Sanda had 28 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception, and Kim made 18 tackles and picked off two passes.
Earning honorable mention from Milton were 6-2, 195-pound senior tight end Chayton Jensen. Defensive honorable mention picks were 5-10, 170-pound senior linebacker Colin Hefel, who had 49 tackles, three for loss, and 5-10, 195-pound junior linebacker Quinn Williams, who was second on the Red Hawks with 106 tackles, 11 for loss, and three sacks with two forced fumbles.
BADGER LARGE CONFERENCE
2021 ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Quentin Keene, 6-3, 200, sr., Waunakee (unanimous).
Running backs—Gabe Klatt, 5-11, 180, so., Beaver Dam (unanimous); Zack Bothun, 6-0, 205, sr., Milton (unanimous); Cale Drinka, 5-11, 175, jr., DeForest.
Wide receivers—Ben Farnsworth, 6-0, 170, sr., Waunakee (unanimous); J.J. Douglas, 6-3, 205, so., Janesville Parker; Max Weisbrod, 6-4, 195, sr., DeForest.
Tight end—Andrew Keller, 6-6, 215, sr., Waunakee 6’6 215 (unanimous).
Tackles—Gus Allen, 6-1, 240, jr., Waunakee (unanimous); Abiathar Curry, 6-5, 265, sr., Janesville Parker.
Guards—Evan Oberg, 6-4, 255, sr., DeForest; Ian Phebus, 6-0, 290, jr., Waunakee.
Center—Cole Thennes, 6-0, 180, sr., DeForest.
Kicker—Aidan Driscoll, 6-0, 155, sr., Waunakee.
Offensive player of the year—Quentin Keene, Waunakee.
Offensive lineman of the year—Evan Oberg, DeForest.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Down linemen—Evan Oberg, 6-4, 255, sr., DeForest (unanimous); Cayden Ellis, 6-1, 225, jr., Waunakee (unanimous); Caden Maas, 6-5, 275, sr., Watertown.
Edge players—Coltn Healy, 5-10, 190, sr., Waunakee (unanimous); Ryan Buschmann, 6-2, 205, sr., DeForest.
Linebackers—Kaden Hooker, 6-1, 200, sr., Waunakee; Tommy Raemisch, 5-11, 200, jr., Waunakee; Kase Reierson, 5-10, 170, sr., DeForest; Zack Bothun, 6-0, 205, sr., Milton.
Defensive backs—Logan Engeseth, 6-2, 190, sr., DeForest (unanimous); Drew Mais, 6-2, 170, sr., Waunakee; Jack Campion, 5-10, 155, sr., Milton; Shea DuCharme, 6-1, 160, jr., Waunakee.
Punter—Tyler Ebel, sr., DeForest 6’5 230
Defensive player of the year—Kaden Hooker, Waunakee.
Defensive lineman of the year—Evan Oberg, DeForest.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Tight end—Nolan Hawk, 6-5, 220, sr., DeForest.
Wide receivers—Jake Schaffner, 6-1, 170, jr., Janesville Craig; Peter James, 5-11, 160, sr., Waunakee; Aydin Kelliher, 6-0, 165, sr., DeForest.
Tackles—Tyler Ebel, 6-5, 230, sr., DeForest; Caden Maas, 6-5, 275, sr., Watertown.
Guards—John Clifford, 6-5, 255, sr., Watertown; Johnny Meyer, 6-0, 220, sr., Oregon.
Center—Tyler Wald, 5-10, 195, jr., Oregon.
Quarterback—Mason Keyes, 6-0, 190, jr., DeForest.
Running back—Teague Szudy, 6-1, 215, sr., Oregon; Michael Gnorski, 5-8, 167, sr., Waunakee; Taylor Walter, 6-0, 180, sr., Watertown.
Kicker—Tyler Tisch, 5-11, 165, sr., DeForest.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Down linemen—Brayden Lee, 6-3, 210, sr., Milton; Connor Carroll, 6-2, 210, sr., Waunakee; John Clifford, 6-5, 275, sr., Watertown.
Edge players—Alex Winters, 6-3, 215, sr., DeForest; Ben Walbrun, 6-2, 200, sr., Waunakee.
Linebackers—Owen Shucha, 5-8, 180, jr., Janesville Craig; Cooper King, 5-8, 175, sr., Oregon; Jax Spoden, 5-10, 200, sr., Janesville Parker; Sean Kelliher, 5-8, 188, sr., Watertown.
Defensive backs—Deven Magli, 6-1, 190, sr., DeForest; Tim Frederickson, 5-8, 150, sr., DeForest; Caleb Brager, 6-2, 170, sr., Janesville Craig; Jaden Barstow, 5-11, 155, sr., Beaver Dam.
Punter—Aidan Driscoll, 6-0, 155, sr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Beaver Dam—Nick Ludowese, sr., Colton Fakes, sr., Hayden DeZarn, jr., Camron Mendoza, so., Alex Soto, sr.
DeForest—Brody Hartig, jr., James Wickus, jr., Ryan Horne, jr.
Janesville Craig—Hunter Klietz, sr.
Janesville Parker—Trace Jacobson, sr., Christian Cabrera, jr., Preston Nelson, so., Griffin Davis, jr., Kenneth Zavala, jr.
Milton—Chayton Jenson, sr.
Oregon—Al McKarns, sr.
Watertown—Brady Martin, sr., Nathan Kehl, sr., Andrew David, sr., Bryan Pineda, sr., Reece Kamrath, so., Matt Merchant, sr.
Waunakee—Devin Johnson, jr., Jackson Meadows, sr., Bobby Gebhardt, jr., Cy Kampa, sr., Corey Marionneaux, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Beaver Dam—Michael Fox, jr., Connor Strasser, sr., Camron Mendoza, so.
DeForest—Luke Castillo, sr., Aydin Kelliher, sr.
Janesville Craig—Luke DeGraaf, sr.
Janesville Parker—Grant Voegeli, sr., Abiathar Curry, sr., Deezle Richards, jr., Tre Sanda, sr., Paul Kim, jr.
Milton—Colin Hefel, sr., Quinn Williams, jr.
Oregon—Seth Niday, jr., Evan Miles, jr., Simon Dosher, jr., Brody Gorius, sr.
Waunakee—Cole Meyers, jr., Justin Kvalo, sr., Seth Hellenbrand, sr., Caden McCurdy, sr.