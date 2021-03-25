BELOIT
Beloit Turner football coach Derek Diehl is seeking to make the most out of the six-week alternate fall season.
The Trojans are coming off a 2-7 season full of distractions and adversity. Diehl believes the truncated campaign might help his squad focus on the task at hand.
His main goals don’t have much of anything to do with what the team’s final record might be.
“In aligning myself with the district vision of Turner athletics this year, our goals might be a little different than normal,” Diehl said. “Following our district protocols, which were taken from Rock County, we were prevented from assembling as a group. We were kept out of our new weight room, and we followed those protocols all the way through. (Turner Superintendent) Dr. (Dennis) McCarthy’s vision was to be able to get these kids out here and learn how to compete again after being stagnant for so long. As a football coach, I’m going along with that and going to stay extremely positive with the kids.
“Now, we’re going to go out every game with the intentions of winning. And if we don’t win, we’re not going to make excuses but work on the deficiencies to get better.”
Diehl is handing over the offensive keys to strong-armed sophomore Connor Hughes, who Diehl believes will be a success from the start.
“Kenny Draeving was a sophomore starter for us and ended up having a great career here at Turner,” Diehl said. “And right now, Connor is ahead of where Kenny was because Connor’s had more training.”
It certainly helps having Grant Revels, a second-team all-Rock Valley Conference selection, back to catch passes, while Danny Burrows will be an all-around threat. Diehl said the Trojans are set at running back also.
“We’ve got Colton Crall, who had a really nice scrimmage for us, to be a lead back,” Diehl said.
Only one senior is among the starters at offensive line, but Diehl feels the group will hold up nicely and be quick off the ball.
Linebacker Aiden Diehl, a first-team all-conference selection last season, will anchor a defense for which coach Diehl has high expectations.
“Cal Ries is an animal,” Diehl said. “He flies around the field and is really developing a nice skill set at linebacker (and he is) going to be on the offensive line for us, as well. With him and Aiden there at linebacker, that’s what I like to see.”
Brent Hoppe, a sophomore, will be a force at defensive end, while Diehl feels the secondary will be a strength.
“We’ve got a couple of seniors that are playing very well against the pass,” Diehl said. “David Heldt and Eldgret Howard both have really good speed and are good athletes and covered very well in our scrimmage against Whitewater.”
Jack Neupert will handle the punting and kicking duties for the Trojans.
The Trojans will host Columbus in the season opener Friday.