Any hopes that Janesville Craig had of upsetting top-ranked Waunakee were quickly dashed Friday night.
The Cougars tried an onside kick to open the game—and it backfired when the ball didn't go the required 10 yards. Waunakee scored six plays later and the rout was on.
Michael Gnorski and Corey Marionneaux combined for six rushing touchdowns to lead Waunakee to a 56-6 Badger Large Conference win at Monterey Stadium.
Waunakee improved to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
Craig slipped to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference, but the Cougars can still gain an automatic playoff berth with a victory at Milton in the regular-season finale next Friday.
The Warriors piled up 481 yards of total offense and 31 first downs. They opened a 42-6 halftime lead, and the entire second half was played with a running clock.
"They're a really good football team and a possible state champion," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said of Waunakee.
"They're ranked No. 1 for a reason. ... But our guys played hard. I was really proud of the way they competed and put their bodies on the line."
Waunakee got two first-quarter touchdown runs from Gnorski and quickly led, 21-0. The onslaught continued in the second quarter as the lead grew to 35-0 before the Cougars got on the board. Senior quarterback Hunter Klietz hit junior wideout Riley Wauchop on a perfectly executed slant pattern that resulted in an 80-yard scoring play. Klietz completed 16-of-32 passes for 180 yards.
Craig now sets its sights on Milton and a chance to punch its ticket to the postseason.
"I told the guys tonight—really, I tell them every week to take the weekend to enjoy the win, or to decompress off a loss, and be ready to go Monday at practice," Bunderson said. "I certainly don't have to tell them what's at stake next week."
WAUNAKEE 56, CRAIG 6
Waunakee;21;21;7;7—56
Janesville Craig;0;6;0;0—6
Scoring summary: W—Michael Gnorski 5 run (Aidan Driscoll kick). W—Gnorski 1 run (Driscoll kick). W—Corey Marionneaux 9 run (Driscoll kick). W—Devin Johnson 15 pass from Quentin Keene (Driscoll kick). W—Marionneaux 1 run (Driscoll kick). C—Riley Wauchop 80 pass from Hunter Klietz (kick failed). W—Gnorski 2 run (Driscoll kick). W—Marionneaux 8 run (Driscoll kick). W—Connor Hughey 9 pass from Garrett Lenzendorf (Driscoll kick).
Statistics: First downs—W 31, C 9. Rushes—W 55-295, C 15-67. Yards passing—W 186, C 180. Passes—W 22-16-0, C 32-16-0. Fumbles—W 0-0, C 1-1. Penalties—W 8-77, C 4-35.
