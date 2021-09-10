MILTON
Rodney Wedig knew his team had to make it a low-scoring game to stay with top-ranked Waunakee on Friday night.
The Milton coach got his wish, as the Red Hawks were tied with the Warriors 7-7 with 4:30 left in the half.
Unfortunately, Waunakee's Quentin Keene spoiled any hopes of a stunning upset with his right arm. The senior quarterback threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a convincing 48-7 Badger Large Conference win. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock after Waunakee (4-0, 2-0) built a 35-point lead late in the third quarter.
Milton (1-3, 0-2) played lights out defensively the first 20 minutes but had no answer in the end for Keene. He connected on touchdown passes of 36, 62, 27, 62 and 12 yards in carving up the Red Hawks' secondary.
"The wheels came off. It's as simple as that," Wedig said. "I thought our defense did a great job of shutting down the run, but we just didn't match up very well athlete-wise on the back end. (Jack) Campion is so good for us in the secondary, but he can't do it all.
"Our defense against most teams is good enough to keep us in every game. We need to win those games 14-13, and tonight, even though we were very good most of the first half, their depth and talent just wore us down. We were basically down to our fourth-string quarterback, and with the talent Waunakee has, that's tough to overcome."
Milton tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter on Zack Bothun's 1-yard run. Then everything caved in for the Red Hawks.
Waunakee scored 20 points the final 4:30 of the first half, including a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Max Krupp on the final play of the first half. Both teams headed for the locker rooms as the clock showed 0:00, but Waunakee coach Pat Rice had called time out with one second left. Instead of taking a knee from his own 40-yard line to end the half, Milton quarterback Terrel Fisher dropped back to pass, was sacked and fumbled. Krupp scooped it up and scored as a stunned Milton sideline looked on in disbelief.
"You can't make the mistakes and have the turnovers we had tonight against any team, especially a team as good as Waunakee," Wedig said. "If we're going to finish the season strong and have a chance to get to the playoffs, we have to take care of the ball better."
Milton turned the ball over six times, with two fumbles and four interceptions.
Waunakee, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 2, blew the game open with a 21-point third quarter. Keene threw two touchdown pass, while Division I recruit Andrew Keller scored on a halfback option pass from Peter James that covered 67 yards.
Milton, which hosts Janesville Parker next Friday, was held to 160 yards of total offense.
Waunakee rolled despite 23 penalties for a whopping 215 yards.
WAUNAKEE 48, MILTON 7
Waunakee;0;27;21;0--48
Milton;0;7;0;0--7
Scoring summary: W--Ben Farnsworth 36 pass from Quentin Keene (Aidan Driscoll kick). M--Zack Bothun 1 run (Garrett Bladl kick). W--Michael Gnorski 62 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick). W--Farnsworth 27 pass from Keene (kick failed). W--Max Krupp 32 fumble return (Driscoll kick). W--Mitchell Jarosinski 62 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick). W--Andrew Keller 67 pass from Peter James (Driscoll kick). W--James 12 pass from Keene (Driscoll kick)
Statistics: First downs--W 18, M 10. Rushes--W 26-148, M 35-96. Yards passing--W 391, M 64. Passes--W 19-13-0, M 22-5-4. Fumbles--W 0-0, M 3-2. Penalties--W 23-215, M 5-51