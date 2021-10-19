“Don’t blink or you’ll miss it,” my Grandma Wood was fond of saying when I was little.
And while Grandma was technically referring to our tiny town in the Mount Hood foothills outside Portland, Oregon, were she with us today, she could just as well have been referring to the Wisconsin high school football season.
It seems like just yesterday my co-workers and I were making our rounds in the dog days of summer putting together our 2021 football section to preview all the teams we cover.
After more than a year off because of COVID-19, I was especially looking forward to getting back to covering games.
And so far, my return to Wisconsin after 14 years away has been all I could have asked for and more.
We’ve had some good football to watch this fall.
I’ve had a chance to immerse myself fully in the Parker-Craig rivalry and all it entails and familiarize myself with all the other teams in our coverage area.
Four area teams—Janesville Craig, Milton, Brodhead/Juda and Lake Geneva Badger—have moved on to the WIAA playoffs, which kick off with Level 1 games Friday night.
Craig and Milton have drawn tough hands: In Division 1, No. 8 Craig has to hit the road for No. 1 Mukwonago, an unfamiliar foe. In Division 2, No. 7 Milton has a shorter trip east to take on a familiar foe, No. 2 Badger. The two teams met in Week 2 with the Badgers taking a 26-14 win.
In Division 5, 9-0 Brodhead/Juda earned a No. 2 seed and will host 5-4 Watertown Lutheran Prep.
For the teams that didn’t make the playoffs—and several teams around here were right on the bubble—they can console themselves with the knowledge that that gave it their very best on the gridiron.
Football—and prep sports in general—can be a great teacher of one of life’s hardest lessons: Sometimes you can give it your all and it still isn’t going to be quite good enough.
But as Theodore Roosevelt once said, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Congratulations to all our local athletes who stepped into the arena, and good luck to those still in the arena for at least another week.
