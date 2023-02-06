01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—Kevin Bullis isn’t a fortune teller, but he did have an accurate gauge of the future 15 years ago.

Bullis had just joined Lance Leipold’s coaching staff at UW-Whitewater as a linebackers coach when he walked into defensive coordinator’s Brian Borland’s office to talk about junior linebacker Jace Rindahl.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you