Things went from bad to worse Saturday afternoon for Janesville Craig's football team.
The Cougars fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and saw their starting backfield leave the game with injuries in the first half in a 41-0 nonconference loss to Oregon in Week 2 of the alternate fall season.
Oregon piled up 310 yards rushing, including 160 yards and four touchdowns from tailback Teague Szudy.
Craig finished with 153 yards of offense and rushed for only 49 yards on 29 carries.
Szudy scored the first three times he carried the ball. The junior scored on runs of 31, 17 and 29 yards to put the Panthers up 21-0 in the first quarter. His fourth rushing TD before half pushed the lead to 27-0.
"I don't know if it was the 12:30 start or what, but for some reason we came out really flat," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "And we have to do a better job of tackling, too.
"Losing your quarterback, fullback and one of your top two wingback’s doesn't help either."
Oregon (1-1) scored 14 points in the third quarter to set up a running clock for the rest of the game.
Craig lost starting quarterback Dan Deltgen to a foot injury on the team's first series of the game, and also saw starting wingback Eli Shucha and fullback Kyle Wynn go down with injuries in the first half.
"I thought the guys that came in and played when we had the injuries did a nice job," Bunderson said. "It's not easy to get thrown into the game like that when you weren't expecting to play at that position.
"Our effort on both sides of the ball was much better after the first quarter. We hurt ourselves with some costly penalties that stalled a couple drives."
Things don't get any easier for Craig (0-2) next week. The Cougars play at state powerhouse Waunakee.
OREGON 41, CRAIG 0
Janesville Craig;0;0;0;0--0
Oregon;21;6;14;0--41
Scoring summary: O--Teague Szudy 31 run (Pearson kick). O--Szudy 17 run (Pearson kick). O--Szudy 29 run (Pearson kick). O--Szudy 5 run (kick failed). O--Drew Kessenich 21 run (Szundy run). O--Austin Saunders 12 run (kick blocked).
Statistics: First downs--C 10, O 15. Rushes--C 29-49, O 38-310. Yards passing--C 104, O 72. Passes--C 22-11-0, O 7-4-1. Fumbles--C 3-0, O 1-1. Penalties--C 9-86, O 6-60.