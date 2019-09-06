JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s football team will not miss its annual Big Eight Conference run-in with Sun Prairie.

In the most recent seven meetings heading into Friday night’s game, the Cardinals had outscored the Vikings 273-36.

Those numbers only got uglier at Monterey Stadium on Friday night, when the two teams had their final meeting before Parker realigns into the Badger Large Conference next season.

Sun Prairie’s defense scored three plays into the game, Cardinals quarterback Brady Stevens threw four touchdown passes in building a 45-point lead in the first half, and Parker fell to 0-3 with a 52-10 loss.

Parker’s night started ominously. After a 3-yard gain to start the opening possession, quarterback Sam O’Leary was sacked on each of the next two plays.

The second came at the goal line, when Austyn Lynch swatted the ball free and fell on it to give Sun Prairie a 6-0 lead 87 seconds into the contest.

“I just saw the quarterback get held up, saw the ball and swatted at it,” Lynch said. “Then I got on top of it.

“It felt great knowing we had the lead with our foot on the pedal.

“Our point this week was to get off the ball, be physical, get to the quarterback and put as much pressure on them as possible.”

After the Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out, Cardinals running back Brandon Schauer shouldered most of the load on a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive that ended in Schauer’s 2-yard touchdown.

“It’s not that they were out-physicalling us, it’s just that they’re just so quick,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “It’s hard to get anything going when they’re so quick and so well-coached. It was hard when Sam was getting surrounded as soon as the snap is there.”

After a field goal on the next Sun Prairie possession, Stevens began his dissection of the Parker defense.

In the next four possessions, he threw touchdown passes to Dominick Lund (18 yards), Colin Schaefer (twice, from 27 and 21 yards) and Kamron Gothard (10) to build a 45-0 lead late in the second quarter.

“Brady played well, and our offense always starts with the offensive line,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “They opened some holes, and I thought we did a good job of taking what they gave us, whether it was the run game or the pass game.”

The Cardinals piled up 260 total offensive yards in the first half, while Parker had minus-28. By rule, with Parker down by more than 35 points, the second half was played with a running clock.

Parker scored its lone touchdown when Kaden Vernon scooped up a wobbly punt and returned it 35 yards for a score less than four minutes into the third quarter.

The Vikings also got a 27-yard field goal from David Zavala in the fourth quarter.

“Some good special teams, and we got some guys in at the end and got some good playing time for them,” Kreger said. “Kaden Vernon is a good player for us. He can play quarterback for us, play safety, play corner. He’s a kid that shows up every day, knows multiple positions and is someone we can trust.”

Parker’s Week 4 game next week will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Monterey Stadium against Madison La Follette. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but had to be rescheduled due an officiating issue.

SUN PRAIRIE 52, PARKER 7

Sun Prairie 24 21 0 7—52

Janesville Parker 0 0 7 x—7

Scoring: SP—Austyn Lynch fumble recovery in end zone (Owen Konopacki kick). SP—Brandon Schauer 2 run (Konopacki kick). SP—Konopackie 32 field goal. SP—Dominick Lund 18 pass from Brady Stevens (Konopacki kick). SP—Colin Schaefer 27 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick). SP—Schaefer 21 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick). SP—Kamron Gothard 10 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick). P—Kaden Vernon 35 punt return (David Zavala kick). SP—Jerry Kaminski 8 run (Konopacki kick). P—Zavala 27 field goal.

Statistics: First downs—Sun Prairie 15, Parker 5. Rushing—Sun Prairie 24-105, Parker 30-58. Passing yards—Sun Prairie 264, Parker 9. Passes—Sun Prairie 29-17-0, Parker 12-5-2. Fumbles—Sun Prairie 2-0, Parker 1-1. Penalties—Sun Prairie 9-75, Parker 2-10.