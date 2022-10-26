Janesville Parker's J.J. Douglas, left, and Janesville Craig's Jake Schaffner were both selected to the All-Big Eight Conference first team announced this week. Both schools had several other first-team selections.
Janesville Craig quarterback Jake Schaffner hands the ball off to Owen Shucha during their game against Janesville Parker on Sept. 9. Both players were named to the All-Big Eight Conference first team announced earlier this week.
A total of seven Janesville prep football players, four from Parker and three from Craig, were named to the All-Big Eight Conference first team.
The Vikings had two players selected on each side of the ball. Junior J.J. Douglas made the team as a wide receiver, and senior Christian Cabrera was a first-team offensive lineman. Douglas led Parker with 34 receptions for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 508 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
“I think this goes to show it's a team game," Parker head coach Clayton Kreger said of his team's all-conference players. "We have a bunch of kids on the list, and each one of them is successful because of everyone's part.
JJ is on first team as a receiver. Well, Christian's on the first team as an O-lineman and that doesn't happen if you don't have guys around you. ... It's about our entire program. It's been that way the whole year. As one guy succeeds, we all succeed.”
On defense, senior Cash Davis made it on the defensive line, and junior Paul Kim was selected as a defensive back.
Two seniors, quarterback Jake Schaffner and running back Owen Shucha, and junior offensive lineman George Greene made the first-team squad for the Cougars.
Schaffner passed for 1,126 yards, ran for 666 and accounted for 21 touchdowns (14 rushing, seven passing), while Shucha ran for 825 yards and 11 scores.
"Our staff is very proud of all of the players that received any all-conference recognition," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "Jake and Owen were both such big parts of our offense and as seniors were very deserving of first team. It is not very often that a junior gets first-team recognition on the offensive line, and I think that speaks volumes to how hard George Greene worked in the offseason.
"Having as many juniors receive recognition as we did as a whole also makes me really excited to keep on working with them this winter in the weight room," Bunderson added.
Second team and honorable mention
Offensive lineman Keegan Erickson, running back Griffin Davis and receiver Cayden Brandenburg were second-team all-conference selections for the Vikings. Davis was a force in Parker’s running game this season, amassing 914 yards and the ground, 116 as a receiver and eight touchdowns. Brandenburg had 438 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.
Seth Kasten, a senior defensive lineman, and Keegan Skrzypchak, a junior inside linebacker, rounded out Parker's first- and second-team players.
Five Cougars were named second-team All-Big Eight: senior defensive lineman Isaac Arellano, junior defensive end Eddie McLevige, junior outside linebacker Jaxon White, junior defensive back Evan Lawton and Shucha made the second team as an inside linebacker.
Craig’s Carlos Merino-Merritt, Aiden Schenk, Xander Olson, Mark Arndt and Dylan Tyler were all honorable mentions for the all-conference team.
Parker’s Deezle Richards, Carson Purdy-Hilts, Tre Miller, Antoine Jarrett and Sam Hughes were honorable mentions.
Parker assistant wins award, too
In addition to the players' honors, Parker's Mike Furhmann was named the conference's Assistant Coach of the Year. Furhmann is a Parker graduate in his 19th year of coaching. In 2022, he coached the Vikings' offensive linemen.
“As you can see, there's a lot of linemen on (the all-conference team for Parker), and he has a big part of that. So kudos to him for everything that he's done,” Kreger said. “He’s just a phenomenal guy. He just gives everything back to the kid and he puts his heart and soul into these guys and they love him. I'm just really proud that he's had that opportunity as well.”
