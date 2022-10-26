A total of seven Janesville prep football players, four from Parker and three from Craig, were named to the All-Big Eight Conference first team.

The Vikings had two players selected on each side of the ball. Junior J.J. Douglas made the team as a wide receiver, and senior Christian Cabrera was a first-team offensive lineman. Douglas led Parker with 34 receptions for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 508 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

