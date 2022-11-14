JVG_221114_CRAIGREV01
Janesville Craig senior quarterback Jake Schaffner and senior running back Owen Shucha led a powerful run game for the Cougars in the 2022 season.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Craig’s 3-4 conference record left them on the outside looking in at the 2022 WIAA football playoffs, but a closer look at their results shows the Cougars were just a few plays away from 5-2 and potentially hosting a postseason contest.

Coach Adam Bunderson’s squad fell to Madison Memorial in the final week of the regular season with a playoff berth on the line by a score of 16-12, and in Week 4 at Monterey Stadium against crosstown rival Janesville Parker, the Cougars came up a couple of yards shy of a late go-ahead touchdown in a 35-33 defeat.

