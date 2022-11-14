Janesville Craig’s 3-4 conference record left them on the outside looking in at the 2022 WIAA football playoffs, but a closer look at their results shows the Cougars were just a few plays away from 5-2 and potentially hosting a postseason contest.
Coach Adam Bunderson’s squad fell to Madison Memorial in the final week of the regular season with a playoff berth on the line by a score of 16-12, and in Week 4 at Monterey Stadium against crosstown rival Janesville Parker, the Cougars came up a couple of yards shy of a late go-ahead touchdown in a 35-33 defeat.
Had that result gone the other way, Craig would’ve been in the playoff field and Parker would’ve been the team that missed out.
“It was a good year,” Bunderson said. “Obviously we didn’t get in the playoffs, and that’s always a goal our kids have. While we did look at the fact that you know, we lost to Parker by two and Memorial by four, we’re six points away from being 6-2 in the conference and maybe getting a home game like Madison Memorial did.”
While losing out on a playoff appearance stings, Craig did take away some positives from the season. Spearheaded by quarterback Jake Schaffner and running back Owen Shucha, both seniors, the Cougars had the best rushing attack in the Big Eight, leading the league with 200.7 rush yards per game and second in total touchdowns with 25.
“We thought (our rushing attack) was the best in the league, to be honest,” Bunderson said. “We always want to run triple option. That’s kind of our bread and butter, and if we have guys that (are) athletic enough and that are those types of players to do it, we’re going to do it a lot. In the previous season, we threw the ball a little more, but with Jake and Owen, we were definitely on triple option as much as we could.”
Shucha (825) and Schaffner (666) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in total rushing yards in the conference. Schaffner was second with 14 rushing touchdowns while Shucha scored 11 times.
“Jake is always one of the fastest kids on the field and one of the toughest,” Bunderson said. “They were (a) really good complement to each other. I thought they played off each other really well.”
Schaffner and Shucha were honored with all-Big Eight Conference offensive first team selections. Another Craig senior, Isaac Arellano, was named to the conference’s defensive second team.
“Their attitude was (special),” Bunderson said. “(They played) with great hustle and played hard every play. (It) doesn’t matter if we were up by 30 are down by 30, they just wanted to compete and get after it and make plays. So they were a lot of fun to coach.”
While their key offensive contributors in 2022 are graduating in the spring, Craig will bring back four juniors who made the all-conference team. Large sophomore and junior classes who Bunderson said are dedicated to the team’s offseason program will also give the Cougars a chance for another solid season.
“They know the speed of the game and It’s not brand new to them,” Bunderson said. “Our numbers right now in the weight room (are) way better than they’ve been anytime since I took over as head coach. So that’s one of the things I’m super excited about our sophomore and junior classes. They love being in the weight room.”
