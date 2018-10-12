Devin Jorgenson rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns as Edgerton closed the regular season with a 21-15 Rock Valley Conference win over Big Foot—the Crimson Tide’s eighth straight victory.
Jorgenson’s second score, a 1-yard dive, gave the Crimson Tide (8-1) a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Big Foot pulled within six when Logan Eischeid, who threw for 220 yards in the loss, connected with Owen Martin for a 21-yard touchdown and then found Jack Gillingham for the two-point conversion.
Edgerton standout quarterback Jaden Johnson was not active due to disciplinary reasons. Sophomore Drew Hanson threw for 137 yards, including a 37-yard score to Mason Simmons in his first start at quarterback.
Big Foot (3-6) finished with three wins for the second straight season.
EDGERTON 21, BIG FOOT 15
Edgerton 7 0 7 7—21
Big Foot 0 7 0 8—15
Scoring: E—Devin Jorgenson 56 run (Kick good). BF—Cole Vance 1 run (Jack Grunow kick). E—Mason Simmons 37 pass from Mason Simmons (kick good). E—Jorgenson 1 run (kick good). BF—Owen Martin 21 pass from Logan Eischeid (Gillingham pass from Eischeid).
Statistics: First downs—E 11, BF 15. Rushing—E 41-213, BF 31-95. Passing yards—E 137, BF 220. Passes—E 11-9-1, BF 31-17-2. Fumbles—E 3-1, BF 0-0. Penalties—E 9-96, BF 8-56.
McFarland 42, Brodhead 13—Derek Schwarting threw five touchdowns as McFarland defeated Brodhead.
Schwarting connected with four different wide receivers for the Spartans, who improved to 9-0. Matthew Jostad led all Spartan receivers with six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Tysen White racked up 137 yards and a touchdown on the ground and also caught a pass from Schwarting for six.
Brodhead/Juda (3-6) was led by the rushing attack of Jeffrey Williams, who finished with 106 yards and a score on 17 carries. The Cardinals totaled 208 yards rushing.
MCFARLAND 42, BRODHEAD/JUDA 13
Brodhead 0 6 0 7—13
McFarland 21 21 0 0—42
Scoring: M—Hall 21 pass from Schwarting (Werwinski kick). M—Hudson 11 pass from Schwarting (Werwinski kick). M—White 20 run (Werwinski kick). B—Williams 20 run (Kick failed). M—Jostad 48 pass from Schwarting (Werwinski kick). M—Jostad 33 pass from Schwarting (Werwinski kick). M—Samuel 7 pass from Schwarting (Werwinski kick). B—Bueno 2 run (Bueno kick).
Statistics: First downs—M 15, B 13. Rushing—M 22-197, B 46-208. Passing yards—M 289, B 44. Passes—M 23-17-0, B 10-3-0. Fumbles—M 4-1, B 2-2. Penalties—M 13-125, B 4-35.
Clinton 40, Evansville/Albany 32—The Blue Devils’ comeback attempt ran out of time as the Cougars held on.
Jack Henschler finished with three rushing touchdowns for Clinton (3-6).
Blue Devils quarterback Tyr Severson threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.
Evansville/Albany finished 0-9.
CLINTON 40, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 32
Evansville 6 6 6 14—32
Clinton 16 6 12 6—40
Scoring: Jackson Nelson 40 run (Two point run). E—Matt Forster 1 run (Two point failed). C—Jack Henschler 1 run (Two point run). E—Seth Maag 10 pass from Ty Severson (Two point failed). C—Henschler 26 run (Two point failed). C—Jackson Nelson 4 run (Two point failed). E—Sully Geske 59 pass from Severon (Two point failed). C—Tyler Harrington 35 pass from Henschler (Two point failed). C—Henschler 52 run (Two point failed). E—Maag 19 pass from Severson (Two point failed). E—Maag 24 pass from Severson (Two point pass).
Statistics: First downs—C 24, E 20. Rushing—C 59-392, E 25-117. Passing yards—C 98, E 302. Passes—C 10-8-1, E 32-16-0. Fumbles—C 0-0, E 1-1. Penalties—C 14-110, E 12-97.
East Troy 56, Beloit Turner 14—Jake Dessart led the Spartans with 233 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.
East Troy (7-2) ran for 346 yards as a team. Dessart scored on runs of 8, 19 and 5 yards and threw a 71-yard touchdown to Jake Price in the first half as the Spartans built a 35-0 lead.
Jordan Majeed caught a 31-yard touchdown from Kenny Draeving to lead Turner (4-5), which made the WIAA playoff field despite finishing with a losing conference record.
EAST TROY 56, TURNER 14
East Troy 7 28 7 14—56
Turner 0 0 6 8—14
Scoring: ET—Jake Dessart 8 run (Brett Wojiechowski kick). ET—Jake Price 71 pass from Dessart (Wojiechowski kick). ET—Dylan Jakscht 1 run (kick failed). ET—Dessart 19 run (run failed). ET—Dessart 5 run (Wojiechowski kick). BT—Jackson Carter 43 pass from Kenny Draeving (kick failed). ET—Dessart 17 run (kick failed). ET—Jackscht 1 run (Wojiechowski kick). BT—Jordan Majeed 31 pass from Draeving (run successful). ET—Silas Heimos 88 kick return (Quinton Schoville run).
Statistics: Rushing—ET 46-346, BT 23-118. Passing yards—ET 81, BT 83. Passes—ET 3-2-0, BT 15-5-0. Fumbles—ET 0-0, BT 0-0.
Jefferson 23, Whitewater 14—A late Nolan Klawitter touchdown sealed the win for the Eagles, who improved to 6-3. Klawitter finished with 119 yards on 17 carries.
The Eagles narrowly outgained the Whippets, 250-229. Whitewater fell to 2-7.
JEFFERSON 23, WHITEWATER 14
Jefferson 0 3 14 6—23
Whitewater 0 0 0 7—14
Scoring: J—21 field goal. J—Nathan Hebbe 29 interception return (Kick). W—Aldo Soto 2 run (Gonzalez kick). J—Ryan Brost 14 run (Kick). W—29 pass (Kick). J—Nolan Klawitter 32 run (Kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—J 12, W 10. Rushing—J 38-200, W 21-52. Passing yards—J 50, W 177. Passes—J 13-6-0, W 23-13-3. Fumbles—J 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties—J 6-15, W 11-114.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse