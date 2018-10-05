Brodhead/Juda found a way to cool off Big Foot’s passing attack and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 42-6 Rock Valley Conference win Friday.
The Cardinals (3-5) held the Chiefs (3-5) to a season-low 116 passing yards, and leaned on the two-headed backfield of Marco Bueno (123 yards, two touchdowns) and Jeffrey Williams (108 yards, two touchdowns).
Brodhead/Juda scored 42 straight points after Chiefs quarterback Logan Eischeid bolted 47 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Both teams have a chance at making the postseason with a victory next week, as multiple sub-.500 teams will likely make the playoff field. But winning will be a tall task, as Brodhead/Juda plays first-place McFarland and Big Foot hosts second-place Edgerton.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 42, BIG FOOT 6
Big Foot 6 0 0 0—6
Brodhead/Juda 7 14 14 7—42
Scoring: BF Logan Eischeid 47 run (kick failed). BJ—Jeffrey Williams 4 run (Marco Bueno kick). BJ—Seth Allen 79 pass from Nick Naramore (Bueno kick). BJ—Bueno 2 run (Bueno kick). BJ—Naramore 5 run (kick failed). BJ—Williams 2 run (Williams run). BJ—Bueno 2 run (Bueno kick).
Statistics: First downs—BF 9, BJ 21. Rushing—BF 26-106, BJ 56-282. Passing yards—BF 116, BJ 101. Passes—BF 10-21-1, BJ 2-5-1. Fumbles—BF 1-1, BJ 1-0. Penalties—BF 5-52, BJ 2-20.
Edgerton 45, Whitewater 6—The two-man wrecking crew of Jaden Johnson and Devin Jorgenson continued to roll.
Johnson, a senior quarterback, rushed 16 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Jorgenson, a junior running back, carried 15 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns.
Edgerton outgained Whitewater 396 to 133 on the ground.
The Crimson Tide (7-1) close out the regular season next week at Big Foot. Whitewater (2-6) hosts Jefferson.
EDGERTON 45, WHITEWATER 6
Whitewater 0 0 6 0—6
Edgerton 13 12 20 0—45
Scoring: E—Jaden Johnson 7 run (Skyler Gullickson kick). E—Devin Jorgenson 19 run (kick blocked). E—Johnson 1 run (kick blocked). E—Jorgenson 5 run (pass failed). E—Jorgenson 22 run (Gullickson kick). E—Johnson 40 run (Gullickson kick). W—Will Leibbrandt 67 run (kick failed). E—Jorgenson 47 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—W 6, E 26. Rushing—W 23-133, E 44-396. Passing yards—W 39, E 107. Passes—W 7-4-0, E 5-5-0. Fumbles—W 1-1, E 0-0. Penalties—W 8-46, E 8-75.
McFarland 48, Evansville/Albany 0—The Spartans remained undefeated with a big win over the Blue Devils.
The Spartans (8-0) racked up six touchdowns and 223 yards on the ground to defeat the Blue Devils (0-8).
Jeremiah Price-Johnson led the way with three touchdowns and 73 yards on 12 carries. Teammate Tysen White finished with 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
MCFARLAND 48, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 0
McFarland 14 21 6 7—48
Evansville/Albany 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring: M—Tysen White 17 run (Carson Wierwinski kick). M—Reece Samuel 10 interception return (Wierwinski kick). M—Jeremiah Price-Johnson 9 run (Wierwinski kick). M—White 10 run (Wierwinski kick). Price-Johnson 1 run (Wierwinski kick). M—Price-Johnson 1 run (Kick missed). M—Gavin Wood 1 run (Wierwinski kick).
Statistics: First downs—M 18, E 4. Rushing—M 35-238, E 27-71. Passing Yards—M 73, E 57. Passes—M 11-4-0, E 11-7-1. Fumbles—M 0-0, E 3-3. Penalties—M 6-40, E 8-57.
Clinton 46, Turner 7—The Cougars totaled 377 rushing yards in a rout of the Trojans.
Jackson Nelson ran for two scores and caught a 35-yard touchdown from Jack Henschler as Clinton (2-6) ended a four-game losing skid.
Turner (4-4) will need to defeat East Troy next week to secure a second straight playoff berth.
CLINTON 46, TURNER 7
Turner 7 0 0 0—7
Clinton 6 18 8 14—46
Scoring: C—Jackson Nelson 4 run (run failed). T—Kyle Hanaman 25 run (Juan Reyes kick). C—Riley Anastasi 5 run (run failed). C—Nelson 1 run (run failed). C—Nelson 35 pass from Jack Henschler (pass failed). C—Henschler 45 run (Harrington pass from Henschler). C—Tyler Dominy 14 run (Mason Hesebeck run). C—Caleb Bauer 20 punt block (run failed).
Statistics: First downs—T 10, C 23. Rushing—T 30-172, C 59-377. Passing yards—T 35, C 75. Passes—T 11-5-1, C 5-3-1. Fumbles—T 3-2, C 2-0. Penalties—T 7-50, C 5-35.
East Troy 28, Jefferson 12—A big second quarter from the Trojans led to a 28-12 win over the Eagles.
The Trojans (6-2) scored 21 points in the quarter, including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. Jefferson (5-3) fought back in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns.
EAST TROY 28, JEFFERSON 12
Jefferson 0 12 0 0—12
East Troy 7 21 0 0—28
Scoring: Jacob Price 27 pass from Jake Dessart (Kick). ET—Dessart 4 run (Kick). J—Connor Salerno 87 kick return (Kick missed). J—Ben Sukow 16 pass from Ryan Brost (Two point failed). ET—45 interception return (Kick). ET—1 run (Kick).
Statistics: First downs—ET 14, J 7. Rushing yards—56-230 J 24-64. Passing yards—ET 27, J 98. Passes—ET 2-1-0 , J 15-8-1. Fumbles—ET 2-0, J 1-1. Penalties—ET 4-29, J 10-65.
