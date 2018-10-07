What a weird football season it has been in the Rock Valley Conference.
Who would’ve thought that the first game of the year between McFarland and Edgerton would be for the conference championship? Those two teams were a combined 4-14 last season.
Or that Evansville/Albany, a playoff qualifier in 15 of the last 18 seasons, would be 0-8?
Those are just a few of the storylines in what has been a head-scratching season in the Rock.
“Things really have flip-flopped in our conference from a year ago,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “ But it just goes to show you that you just never know. You better strap it up and come to play every Friday night.
“Teams that have taken their lumps the last couple of years are now dishing it out this season. That’s what makes our conference so much fun and so competitive.”
Edgerton and McFarland both finished 2-7 in the Rock Valley last season. McFarland is currently 8-0 and ranked third in Division 3. The Spartans beat the Crimson Tide 57-34 in Week 1 after overcoming an early 12-0 deficit. Edgerton is 7-1 and ranked 10th in Division 4. The Tide have rattled off seven straight wins, all in convincing fashion.
“If somebody would’ve told me coming into the season that we’d be 7-1 right now, I would’ve taken that in a heartbeat,” Gregory said. “We’ve certainly exceeded our expectations and played much better than I expected.
“But I also think this group knew it had a chance to do something special. Our lines have dominated play on both sides of the ball, and we’ve got a lot of weapons on offense, starting with Jaden (Johnson) and Devin (Jorgenson). They’re a hungry bunch and ready for more.”
On the other end of the spectrum is Evansville/Albany. The Blue Devils have been dishing out punishment to the rest of the conference for years. Their fortunes have changed this season. The Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of lopsided scores three of the last four weeks and need to beat defending champion Clinton to avoid an 0-9 season.
Clinton is also struggling. The Cougars went undefeated last season in winning the Rock title but are 2-6 this season and had lost four straight before surprising Beloit Turner on Friday night with a 46-7 win.
Turner was 7-2 last season but has battled injuries and suspensions this season en route to a 4-4 record. The Trojans, who have lost three straight, play at East Troy next Friday and need a win to automatically qualify for the playoffs.
From week to week, you just never know in the Rock Valley Conference. That’s especially the case in 2018.
