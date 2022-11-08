Several area football players were honored with selections to the Rock Valley All-Conference team.
First-team offense
Two Edgerton players were selected to the conference’s offensive first team. Senior tight end Shane Crandall was named after leading the conference with 497 receiving yards. Crandall – along with junior lineman Breydan South, also named to the first team – were important blockers for Edgerton’s offensive line this year.
Evansville junior running back Wyatt Nelson was also named to the offensive first team. Nelson rushed for 830 yards, third most in the conference, and five touchdowns.
First-team defense
On first-team defense, three Crimson Tide players were selected. Senior inside linebacker Beau Allison and senior defensive back Braden Troeger were named. Allison was second in the conference with 96 tackles. Troeger compiled 68 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Crandall was also named to the team as a defensive end. He recorded 45 tackles and three sacks on the edge.
Two Blue Devils made the first-team defense: senior DB Aiden Maves and junior lineman Miguel Morice. Maves intercepted four passes this season, tied for first in the league. Morice had 29 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Delavan-Darien had two players named to the defensive first team. Sophomore ILB Brody Nichols and junior DT Conner Wallman were honored. Nichols led the team with 63 tackles and five tackles for loss. Wallman contributed 56 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Second team
Delavan-Darien—Junior quarterback Neil Janssen was named after he led the conference in throwing yards with 1,179. Catching 25 of those passes for 413 yards and a touchdown was senior receiver Nathan Huff, who was also named to the team. Huff was also honored on second-team defense as a defensive back.
Edgerton—Senior WR Peter Hazeltine was named to the offensive second team. He caught 21 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore OL Brad Bartz was also named to the team. Senior punter and kicker Riley Ottman was named to the offensive and defensive team for both positions.
South was again named to the defensive second team as a defensive end. South recorded 37 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore Zack Troeger was named to the team as an outside linebacker.
Evansville—Five Blue Devils were named the second team all-offense: junior QB Bennett Keller, junior TE Kade Moellenberndt, sophomore OL Brad Bartz, and senior offensive linemen Quinn Grovesteen Matchey and Weston Leeder. Keller threw for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns. Moellenberndt caught eight passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, three Evansville players were named: senior DE Carter Sherry, senior OLB Travis Zastoupil and senior ILB Izzy Murillo.
Whitewater—Senior OL Jake Kuhlow was named to the roster. Kuhlow was also named to the defensive team as a defensive tackle. Senior RB Aaron Porras was named to the roster. Porras was sixth in the conference with 728 rushing yards.
Evansville coach Jordan Everson and Delavan-Darien coach Kyle Polzin were named assistant coaches of the year.
Honorable Mention
Delavan-Darien—Kane Kaiser, Alex Papcke, Colin Szczap.
Edgerton—Cole Langer, Grady Bachinski, Kyler Knauf.
Evansville—Tucker Peterson, Grayden Bachinski, Charlie Braunschweig.
Whitewater—Nick Black, Mason Nobs, Armando Villarreal