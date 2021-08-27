LAKE GENEVA
For the second straight week, the Milton High School football team found itself in the unenviable position of having to adapt to a new quarterback in midstream.
Friday night on the road at Lake Geneva Badger, the Red Hawks battled through the adversity, but mistakes and penalties were too costly to overcome as Milton fell to the Badgers, 26-14.
The Red Hawks (1-1) lost junior Cayden Zajac on the first series of the game with a broken collarbone.
That left Milton with a sophomore signalcaller who was so new to the varsity squad that he wasn’t even listed on the roster yet.
But Terrell Fischer did all right for being pressed into action unexpectedly.
The Red Hawks got off to a good start, driving to the Badger 13. But the drive stalled when the Badgers picked off a Red Hawk pass.
The Badgers (1-1) hit the scoreboard first with 3:57 left in the opening quarter on an 83-yard run by Cole Berghorn. A failed 2-point try left the score 6-0 Badger.
Berghorn added a 7-yard TD scamper early in the second stanza for a 12-0 Badger lead. Badger added seven more points minutes later on a 46-yard Seth Johnson interception return with 7:42 left until intermission.
The Red Hawks finally cracked the scoreboard with 1:58 left in the half. Zack Bothun stretched out and broke the plane for a 1-yard TD run. A successful 2-point run cut the Badger advantage to 19-8.
Milton needed a stop when Badger got the ball to start the second half – and the Red Hawk defense stepped up and got it, forcing a three-and-out.
The Red Hawks needed just one play to cash in with Fischer and senior tight end Chayton Jenson connecting on a 52-yard TD pass. A failed 2-point try made it 19-14 Badger.
The Red Hawks looked like they might be in position to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead midway through the final frame, forcing the Badgers into a fourth-and-3 situation.
The Badgers converted and went on to score what would turn out to be the game-clinching TD on a 1-yard Berghorn run – his third of the night.
Milton coach Rodney Wedig was proud to see the way his team again responded to a bad break.
“We played much better in the second half,” Wedig said.
As for Fischer, Wedig said the sophomore played with poise, stepping in when his name was called and turning in a gutsy effort. Fischer completed 10-of-23 passes for 125 yards and a TD. He did have three interceptions, but one came after he was hit from behind while in the act of throwing.
Wedig said more reps with the first team offense this upcoming week will help Fischer settle into the starting role he was thrust into Friday night against Badger.
So, who’s the backup QB now?
“We’re going to have to figure that out quickly,” Wedig said.
Badger head coach Matt Hensler said it was good for his team to get that first win under its belt.
“Our defense set the tone for us out there tonight,” Hensler said.
And Berghorn carried the load on the ground, with 32 carries for 195 yards and the aforementioned three TDs.
Milton travels to Beaver Dam next week to open Badger Large play. Badger hosts Waterford.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 26, MILTON 14
Milton;0;8;0;6--14
Badger;6;13;0;7--26
Scoring summary: B—Cole Berghorn 83 run (run failed). B--Berghorn 7 run (Run failed). B—Seth Johnson 46 interception return Novak (kick good). M—Zack Bothun 1 run (Bothun run). M—Chayton Jensen 52 pass from Terrell Fischer (pass failed). B--Berghorn 1 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs--B 11, M8. Rushes--B 42-241, M 17-42. Yards passing--B 30, M 155. Passes--B 2-4-0, P 11-25-3. Fumbles--B 1-1, M 0-0. Penalties--B 5-20, P 6-35