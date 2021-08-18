WHITEWATER
Experience will be a hallmark of the 2021 Whitewater High School football team as head coach Jason Bleck enters his third season.
The Whippets will return 13 letter winners, including several key guys at skill positions.
Among those are quarterback/defensive back Brock Grosinske and linebacker/offensive lineman/running back Carter Friend, both rising seniors.
Grosinske completed 21-of-69 passes for 202 yards and a TD during the 2020 alternate spring season. Friend had 30 carries for 89 yards and a TD.
Both Grosinske and Friend are three-year starters who have grown into leaders on and off the field, Bleck said.
Also back for 2021 is senior tight end/defensive back Wyatt Nickels, who was second-team all-conference last season. Nickels had seven catches for 138 yards in the alternate season. On defense, he had 30 total tackles.
The Whippets run a 4-2-5 defensive set, anchored by Friend, who was also an all-conference selection. Friend had 53 total tackles in the five-game alternate season, with nine of those for loss.
Bleck said he is expecting some incoming sophomores to contribute as well, including Nate Black at a defensive back position.
Whitewater was 0-5 in the spring alternate season.
Bleck said most of the Whppets will be going both ways in 2021, so conditioning will be important.
“We’ll probably have six-seven starters going both ways,” Bleck said.
The relatively short off-season has his players ready to get back out there, Bleck said.
The Whippets will also need to find more consistency on both sides of the ball.
“We’re got a great group of guys, some experience coming back and great senior leadership,” Bleck said.
“We were a play or two away from a different result in some of our games,” Bleck said. “We need to play fast, be physical, and not do so much thinking.”
Whitewater High School is currently installing FieldTurf at its stadium and the project isn’t expected to be completed until Week 4. The Whippets will play their 2021 season opener against Walworth Big Foot at UW-Whitewater’s Perkins Stadium.
The Whippets scrimmaged against Beloit Turner last week in a dress rehearsal for the 2021 season.
Whitewater will compete in the Rock Valley-Big School conference in 2021, which also includes Monroe, Jefferson, Evansville, East Troy and McFarland.
“Monroe is probably the team to beat,” Bleck said. “We’ll see how it plays out … I hope we can be in the conversation.”
2021 WHITEWATER SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 Walworth Big Foot
Aug. 27 at Portage
Sept. 3 at Monroe
Sept. 10 Madison Edgewood
Sept. 17 McFarland
Sept. 24 at Jefferson
Oct. 1 Edgerton
Oct. 8 at East Troy
Oct. 15 Evansville