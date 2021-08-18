JANESVILLE

As the 2021 season approaches this Friday, there are still plenty of jobs up for grabs for the Janesville Parker Vikings.

Parker head coach Clayton Kreger said with just a week in full pads as of the Vikings’ opening game Friday, it’s too early to name starters.

Returning letterwinners for Parker include senior WR/DB Mason Barnes; Ian Breidenstein; junior WR/DB Anthony Brooks; senior OL/DL Abiathar Curry; Trace Jacobson; senior RB/LB Blake Krueger; senior WR/DB Tre Sanda; senior RB/LB Jax Spoden; senior TE/LB Grant Voegeli; Christian Cabrera; junior RB/LB Griffin Davis; Keegan Erickson; Carson Purdy-Hilts; and junior WR/DB Deezle Richards.

Davis is the top returning rusher, with 34 carries for 99 yards in the short spring alternate season. He also had six catches for 75 yards.

On defense, Spoden had 38 tackles, including one for loss. Curry had eight tackles.

“We have many kids who come every day with a great sense of unity, passion, and eagerness to be the best team, football player, and leader they can be,” Kreger said.

“We have many guys who showed strong dedication to themselves and to their teammates in our weight room this summer.”

The Vikings scrimmaged Oregon last Friday night, so some of the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together, Kreger said.

Kreger said the offseason was a short one for his team. It was a pretty common state of affairs for everyone, as the compressed spring schedule stretched traditional spring sports into late June and in some cases, July.

“We had track athletes, such as two of our team captains, Tre Sanda and Abiathar Curry, competing at the State Track Meet on June 26th,” Kreger said. “We had multiple baseball, golf and tennis players competing until the middle of June, and obviously many of our athletes participate in club organizations throughout the summer.“

The key to making all of it work for multi-sport athletes, Kreger said, is flexibility.

“When their spring sports were done, our guys dedicated themselves to our summer lifting program,” Kreger said.

It’s in the weight room that the foundation for in-season success is laid, Kreger said. And both the Parker players and their coaches are all-in on this idea.

“As coaches, we love having the opportunity to be with our kids in the weight room from June-August,” Kreger added. “Our motto is “Work together, Stay together.”

With the WIAA’s latest realignment plan taking effect this fall, the Vikings will be spending this year in the Badger Large along with Janesville Craig and Milton.

At this point, however, Kreger said he and his Vikings aren’t focused on what the conference schedule is this year or next and beyond.

“We’re just happy to be competing,” Kreger said. “We know that the Badger Large is full of high-quality football teams and we need to be our best on a daily basis to reach our individual and team goals.:

Those goals, Kreger said, start with steady improvement.

“We are approaching this season with a high level of excitement and are looking forward to our first test,” Kreger said.

That test comes on the road this Friday night as the Vikings travel to Waukesha South for a nonconference matchup against the Blackshirts. Waukesha South was 0-4 in the alternate spring season.

2021 PARKER SCHEDULE

Aug. 20 at Waukesha South

Aug. 27 Beloit Memorial

Sept. 3 at Waunakee

Sept. 10 Oregon

Sept. 17 at Milton

Sept. 24 Janesville Craig

Oct. 1 Watertown

Oct. 8 at Beaver Dam

Oct. 15 DeForest

2021 PARKER ROSTER

Gavyn Novak Jr. QB/DB 6-1 145

Michael Bowers Sr. WR/DB 5-10 140

Deezle Richards Jr. WR/LB 5-10 150

Tayelin Sihabouth Jr. RB/LB 6-0 200

Jayden Dabson Jr. RB/LB 5-8 165

Anthony Brooks Jr. WR/DB 6-2 180

Treveon Sanda Jr. WR/DB 6-2 200

Blake Krueger Sr. RB/LB 5-9 160

Jax Spoden Sr. RB/LB 5-10 200

Maxon Barnes Sr. WR/DB 5-10 120

Eli Diaz Jr. RB/LB 5-7 145

Griffin Davis Jr. RB/LB 5-8 160

Nico Torres Jr. RB/LB 6-0 140

Eli Thurman Jr. WR/DB 5-9 160

QJ Greer Jr. WR/DB 6-3 180

Evan Lloyd Jr. RB/LB 5-7 150

Syrus Worden Jr. WR/DB 5-9 150

Alex Amacher Jr. RB/LB 5-9 185

Dayne Szukzewski Jr. RB/LB 5-9 180

Jeremy Schoville Sr. RB/LB 6-2 175

Grant Voegel Sr. TE/LB 6-0 185

Sam Waters Sr. RB/LB 6-1 185

Angel Guzman Jr. OL/DL 5-11 220

Christian Cabrera Jr. OL/DL 6-1 280

Abiathar Curry Sr. OL/DL 6-5 260

Trenton Grangaard Sr. OL/DL 6-4 230

Trace Jacobson Sr. OL/DL 5-10 250

Jonathan Morales Jr. OL/DL 5-11 190

Keegan Erickson Jr. OL/DL 6-2 310

Chris Hardy Jr. OL/DL 6-1 340

Cash Davis Jr. OL/DL 5-9 235

Carson Purdy-Hilts Jr. OL/DL 6-3 215

Austin Tobias Jr. OL/DL 5-8 190

Jay Hardy Sr. OL/DL 6-3 320

Anthony Schansberg Jr. OL/DL 6-3 340

Sam Hughes Jr. OL/DL 6-0 300

Tre Miller Jr. WR/DB 5-9 180

Ian Breidenstein Sr. WR/DB 5-11 170

Evan Phonesavanh Jr. WR/DB 5-5 135

Brady Carlson Jr. WR/DB 5-11 150

Seth Kasten Jr. TE/DL 6-2 210

