JANESVILLE
As the 2021 season approaches this Friday, there are still plenty of jobs up for grabs for the Janesville Parker Vikings.
Parker head coach Clayton Kreger said with just a week in full pads as of the Vikings’ opening game Friday, it’s too early to name starters.
Returning letterwinners for Parker include senior WR/DB Mason Barnes; Ian Breidenstein; junior WR/DB Anthony Brooks; senior OL/DL Abiathar Curry; Trace Jacobson; senior RB/LB Blake Krueger; senior WR/DB Tre Sanda; senior RB/LB Jax Spoden; senior TE/LB Grant Voegeli; Christian Cabrera; junior RB/LB Griffin Davis; Keegan Erickson; Carson Purdy-Hilts; and junior WR/DB Deezle Richards.
Davis is the top returning rusher, with 34 carries for 99 yards in the short spring alternate season. He also had six catches for 75 yards.
On defense, Spoden had 38 tackles, including one for loss. Curry had eight tackles.
“We have many kids who come every day with a great sense of unity, passion, and eagerness to be the best team, football player, and leader they can be,” Kreger said.
“We have many guys who showed strong dedication to themselves and to their teammates in our weight room this summer.”
The Vikings scrimmaged Oregon last Friday night, so some of the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together, Kreger said.
Kreger said the offseason was a short one for his team. It was a pretty common state of affairs for everyone, as the compressed spring schedule stretched traditional spring sports into late June and in some cases, July.
“We had track athletes, such as two of our team captains, Tre Sanda and Abiathar Curry, competing at the State Track Meet on June 26th,” Kreger said. “We had multiple baseball, golf and tennis players competing until the middle of June, and obviously many of our athletes participate in club organizations throughout the summer.“
The key to making all of it work for multi-sport athletes, Kreger said, is flexibility.
“When their spring sports were done, our guys dedicated themselves to our summer lifting program,” Kreger said.
It’s in the weight room that the foundation for in-season success is laid, Kreger said. And both the Parker players and their coaches are all-in on this idea.
“As coaches, we love having the opportunity to be with our kids in the weight room from June-August,” Kreger added. “Our motto is “Work together, Stay together.”
With the WIAA’s latest realignment plan taking effect this fall, the Vikings will be spending this year in the Badger Large along with Janesville Craig and Milton.
At this point, however, Kreger said he and his Vikings aren’t focused on what the conference schedule is this year or next and beyond.
“We’re just happy to be competing,” Kreger said. “We know that the Badger Large is full of high-quality football teams and we need to be our best on a daily basis to reach our individual and team goals.:
Those goals, Kreger said, start with steady improvement.
“We are approaching this season with a high level of excitement and are looking forward to our first test,” Kreger said.
That test comes on the road this Friday night as the Vikings travel to Waukesha South for a nonconference matchup against the Blackshirts. Waukesha South was 0-4 in the alternate spring season.
2021 PARKER SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 at Waukesha South
Aug. 27 Beloit Memorial
Sept. 3 at Waunakee
Sept. 10 Oregon
Sept. 17 at Milton
Sept. 24 Janesville Craig
Oct. 1 Watertown
Oct. 8 at Beaver Dam
Oct. 15 DeForest
2021 PARKER ROSTER
Gavyn Novak Jr. QB/DB 6-1 145
Michael Bowers Sr. WR/DB 5-10 140
Deezle Richards Jr. WR/LB 5-10 150
Tayelin Sihabouth Jr. RB/LB 6-0 200
Jayden Dabson Jr. RB/LB 5-8 165
Anthony Brooks Jr. WR/DB 6-2 180
Treveon Sanda Jr. WR/DB 6-2 200
Blake Krueger Sr. RB/LB 5-9 160
Jax Spoden Sr. RB/LB 5-10 200
Maxon Barnes Sr. WR/DB 5-10 120
Eli Diaz Jr. RB/LB 5-7 145
Griffin Davis Jr. RB/LB 5-8 160
Nico Torres Jr. RB/LB 6-0 140
Eli Thurman Jr. WR/DB 5-9 160
QJ Greer Jr. WR/DB 6-3 180
Evan Lloyd Jr. RB/LB 5-7 150
Syrus Worden Jr. WR/DB 5-9 150
Alex Amacher Jr. RB/LB 5-9 185
Dayne Szukzewski Jr. RB/LB 5-9 180
Jeremy Schoville Sr. RB/LB 6-2 175
Grant Voegel Sr. TE/LB 6-0 185
Sam Waters Sr. RB/LB 6-1 185
Angel Guzman Jr. OL/DL 5-11 220
Christian Cabrera Jr. OL/DL 6-1 280
Abiathar Curry Sr. OL/DL 6-5 260
Trenton Grangaard Sr. OL/DL 6-4 230
Trace Jacobson Sr. OL/DL 5-10 250
Jonathan Morales Jr. OL/DL 5-11 190
Keegan Erickson Jr. OL/DL 6-2 310
Chris Hardy Jr. OL/DL 6-1 340
Cash Davis Jr. OL/DL 5-9 235
Carson Purdy-Hilts Jr. OL/DL 6-3 215
Austin Tobias Jr. OL/DL 5-8 190
Jay Hardy Sr. OL/DL 6-3 320
Anthony Schansberg Jr. OL/DL 6-3 340
Sam Hughes Jr. OL/DL 6-0 300
Tre Miller Jr. WR/DB 5-9 180
Ian Breidenstein Sr. WR/DB 5-11 170
Evan Phonesavanh Jr. WR/DB 5-5 135
Brady Carlson Jr. WR/DB 5-11 150
Seth Kasten Jr. TE/DL 6-2 210