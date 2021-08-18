May you live in interesting times,” goes an ancient Chinese curse.
“Interesting” is probably the nicest way to describe the times we’re been living in these past 18 months.
But now with the calendar advancing into the second half of August, it’s time for a normal high school football season to begin. Week 1 gets under way Thursday night for one of our area schools and in earnest for everyone else Friday night.
We’re not out of the woods yet with COVID-19, as the rise of the Delta variant has caused us to take a bit of a step back—hopefully a temporary one. Mask mandates are back for some of us.
But for area high school football players, the past couple of weeks have been a welcome return to some semblance of normalcy.
There were summer routines with workouts, weightlifting and camps.
And Aug. 2, there was a return to the routine of fall practice.
Hello, goodbye
For area prep football in 2021, there will be a number of storylines, including Craig and Parker’s one-year visit to the Badger Large.
Other teams will be experiencing the winds of change with the WIAA’s latest realignment plan.
Over the past few weeks, as I and my fellow area sports guys have made the trip around the area talking to players and coaches, the hunger for a return to normalcy has been palpable.
I think that’s the case for those of us in the sports media, too.
I know I missed high school football something fierce last fall. The fall sports season was completely canceled in California, so that helped a bit. Not much, but a little.
It was the first time since 2007 that I haven’t covered football on Friday nights.
Sometimes, not having something gives you a greater appreciation for that thing if and when you get it back.
That’s certainly the case for me and this job I’ve basically been doing off and on since I was in high school myself.
Hopefully we will finally vanquish this virus very soon and we can really get back to whatever our new normal is. I know I’m more than ready for that.
I’ve had Friday, Aug. 20 circled on the calendar since I accepted this position on June 1 and started making plans to return to Wisconsin. The Janesville Parker at Waukesha South game will be my first time covering high school football since early November of 2019.
That seems like another lifetime ago, frankly. It’s been a long, hard slog to get our lives back.
We’re not completely there yet. But the end zone is in sight.
Good luck to all our area prep football players as they begin a journey that begins in the dog days of summer and hopefully ends on the FieldTurf of Camp Randall Stadium in the late-fall chill of November!