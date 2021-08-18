ORFORDVILLE
Joe Flister is not claiming to be a miracle worker.
When he took over the Parkview/Albany football program, he knew what he was getting himself into.
Numbers were down, and the Vikings had only won six games in the last five seasons.
Yet, it was exactly the type of challenge that Flister relished undertaking. A chance to put his stamp on the program and regain respectability on the field.
“Starting with our camp a couple of weeks ago, I’ve seen nothing but positive attitudes from everyone,” Flister said. “The kids and coaches are excited, and I really like how we’ve got after it the first couple days of practice.
“Success isn’t going to happen overnight, so we need to keeping working hard and get things headed in the right direction.”
Parkview was 2-4 in the shortened 2021 alternate fall season and 1-8 in 2019. The Vikings open the season Friday night at Johnson Creek in a nonconference game, and start the SWAL season on Sept. 3 at home against state powerhouse Lancaster.
“I couldn’t even tell you who we play our first conference game,” Flister said. “All I care about right now is getting ready for Johnson Creek.”
Depth will be a major concern this season for Parkview/Albany.
Only 26 players are on the present roster, and 19 of them are freshmen or sophomores.
Flister said the Vikings want to pound the ball on the ground but be able to keep opponents off balance with an effective passing game.
Senior Zander Brown will likely open at quarterback, with senior Charlie Vogt at running back and sophomore Sam Schwengels at fullback.
“I’m old school, and my background in football was as an offensive lineman,” Flister said. “And that’s why I believe it’s so important to be able to move the ball on the ground, but still be able to mix in the pass.”
Seniors Evan Noble (6-4, 235) and David Landis (5-10, 255) will anchor the offensive line.
Junior Gauge Pomplun (6-3, 185) will provide a big target at wideout.
Defensively, Flister said the Vikings will work out of either a 4-4 or 4-3 base, with a cover three on the back end.
“I want us to play low and fast as a defense, with all 11 guys being aggressive and flying to the ball,” Flister said. “We have to maintain high energy and high enthusiasm at all times.”
Sophomore Nick Stokstad will start on the defensive line, with junior Caden Cleasby and Brown penciled in at linebacker.
Sophomore Karson Redman will lead an inexperienced but athletic secondary, according to Flister.
“We’re going to put our best 11 kids on the field regardless,” Flister said. “We know we don’t have the numbers yet as far as depth, but the kids we put on the field will play with a high motor and the intensity needed to get the job done.
“All I care about right now is that the kids have bought in and accepted me as coach, and we’re all excited about the future of the program.”
{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Parkview/Albany 2021 roster{/h2}
Player Yr. Ht. Wt. Pos
Zander Brown Sr. 5-11 185 OL/LB
Dayne Butzler Jr. 5-7 220 OL/DL
Caden Cleasby Jr. 6-1 170 FB/LB
Luc Cramer So. 5-5 145 WR/DB
Isaac Diddens Fr. 5-9 205 OL/DL
Joseph Douglas So. 6-0 195 TE/DL
Danny Dunphy Fr. 5-4 170 OL/DL
Blake Finley So. 5-4 105 WR/DB
Danny Finley So. 5-9 120 WR/DB
Nick Flaig So. 5-10 205 OL/DL
Gehrig Grenawalt So. 6-0 185 OL/DL
Casey Hume Fr. 5-5 105 WR/DB
Wyatt Kreuger Fr. 6-0 220 OL/DL
David Landis Sr. 5-10 255 OL/DL
Evan Noble Sr. 6-4 235 OL/DL
Leon Parker Fr. 6-0 195 OL/DL
Gauge Pomplun Jr. 6-3 185 TE/DL
Karson Redman So. 6-0 145 QB/DB
Sam Schwengels So. 5-11 185 FB/LB
Caleb Smith Fr. 5-10 170 FB/LB
Nate Stokstad Fr. 6-0 220 OL/DL
Nick Stokstad So. 5-11 235 OL/DL
Mathias Treinen Fr. 5-6 120 WR/DB
Charlie Vogt Sr. 5-8 180 RB/LB
Sam Vogt Fr. 5-9 175 FB/LB
Kaden Zurfluh Fr. 5-5 105 WR/DB