BELOIT
The Beloit Turner football team will rely on an Arizona import and a slew of familiar faces to turn an ugly spring into a beautiful fall.
The Trojans, who went 0-5 in the alternate fall season on the gridiron, are feeling much better about their chances these days.
Turner features two very capable quarterbacks in returning starter Connor Hughes and that Arizona import, Sean Fogel.
The two continue to compete for a starting spot, but coach Derek Diehl has already determined that both will see action.
“The competition between those two is very high, but it’s cordial and they respect each other’s game,” Diehl said. “I think the fact that they are getting along really promotes the team concept, so the team doesn’t feel weird about who is behind center. They want to see each other succeed, because if that happens, we all succeed.”
Fogel grew up in Williams Bay, where his father coached with Diehl at his previous head coaching assignment. He moved to Arizona, but when the football options weren’t to his liking, he headed back to Wisconsin.
“I really wanted to play for coach Diehl,” Fogel said. “He’s taken me under his wing here, and the guys on the team have, too. It’s been a brotherhood, really. I can’t wait to get the season started and compete with these guys.”
There are a number of weapons in the offensive backfield for either quarterback to turn to.
Camden Combs, coming off an elite track season, will handle his share of the load. Assisting him in ball carrying duties will be Kooper Huffman, Jace Kurth, J.T. Fell, Nathan Pozzani and Brent Hoppe.
“Camden is going to be great, but we have to be sensible, because he is not a 6-foot-2, 230-pound kid,” Diehl said. “He’s a speed kid. We need to make sure we are subbing them out properly and getting them rest. Camden, you see the speed, but what I like about him is how gritty and tough he is.”
Along with some solid options at wideout including Tyler Sunderland, Diehl feels optimistic about his offensive line’s chance to be a positive.
“I’m really thankful that the school district has put an emphasis on weight training and given us a building there that we can be proud of and productive in,” Diehl said. “We lifted all throughout the season last spring, and we’ve continued to lift throughout the summer months. You can see it in the play on the field.”
“I think the secondary is going to be a real strength for us, and our linebacking corps has all but one starter back, and they look like a veteran group out there,” Diehl said. “And our defensive line is going to be the deciding factor in terms of how far the defense as a whole can progress.”
Turner is moving into the Capitol South Conference, where they will face a familiar foe in Big Foot, but a variety of fresh opponents including Columbus, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep.
“It’s a strong conference,” Diehl said. “There are a couple of teams that are going to fare extremely well. But we are using this as an opportunity to set our own goals. In the spring, we got to see a couple of those teams, and see the level they play at. That’s allowed us to set the bar high. We can’t control which conference we get to play in. It’s stiff competition with a lot of football powerhouses, and we are using that to get better.”
The Trojans begin the season in less than ideal fashion: Their first three games, two of them non-conference, are on the road. Turner will play just three home games in the nine-game schedule.
Turner opens against a familiar foe: They will travel to East Troy on Friday.