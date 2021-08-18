Todd Ghilani is confident he can build Elkhorn into a consistent winner.
Ghilani can reference his own resume as proof.
The second-year coach and Elkhorn alum was a three-time all-conference performer between 1998-2000 and was key factor in helping hall of fame coach Dean Wilson win seven conference championships in 15 years. Ghilani also made 36 starts as an offensive lineman at Northern Illinois.
Now Ghilani is driven to be the conduit between the Elks’ successes of the late 1990s and his new program.
Last season the Elks doubled their win total from 2019 (4-4) and finished 3-3 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Elks’ coach is already seeing further improvement this season.
“In year 2 of our system, we are light years ahead of where we were last year,” Ghilani said. “Our team has bought into what we are doing.”
Taking the next step will be a daunting task. The Elks’ run-first Wing-T offense must replace first-team all-conference running back Jake Rockweiler (1,196 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns) and all-conference utility back Jacob Mogensen (610 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns)
Seniors Connor Lom, who racked up 265 rushing yards last season, and Brian Burns will be two of the main ball carriers this season.
The quarterback spot is shaping up to be a two-person competition between senior Jake Kiel and junior Ethan Esch.
“We’re excited for the competition,” Ghilani said. “Both are stepping up and whomever gets the spot is going to play an important role in our Wing-T offense.”
The Elks’ offense will be anchored by an experienced offensive line led by second team all-conference left guard Cam Karl and honorable mention all-conference right tackle Max Bochat.
“The guard position is important in our offensive system,” Ghilani said. “Having both guards returning is important to our team.”
The leading candidate for the starting left tackle position is long-snapper Brett Le Blanc. The junior athlete is one of the top-rated long snappers in the nation and has already received interest from Missouri and Tennessee.
“I long snapped at Northern Illinois, but I can say LeBlonc is the best long snapper that I’ve seen,” Ghilani said. “He wants to play Division 1 college football as a long snapper, but I told him he has to be an elite athlete that can get up and down the field after snapping the ball. Brett will be a special talent at Elkhorn.”
Grady Stebnitz, meanwhile, returns at tight end. Brady will also split out as wide receiver on occasion, along with Carson Nickel
“Grady stepped in after Jake Burmeister got hurt early last season,” Ghilani said. “He has only gotten better ever since.”
On the defensive side, the Elks will be led by a talented linebacking corps in Ghilani’s 3-5-3 system.
Logan Paige will key the defense as the middle linebacker with Tyler Etten and Jake Lanza on the edge as outside linebackers. The secondary will be led by Lam at safety and cornerbacks Kiel and Sam Woolever.
Carson Nickel, Jake Kliest, and Bochat will anchor the defensive line.
Overall, Ghilani expects his team to take the next step in its development this season. The Elks must show improvement with the likes of Union Grove, Waterford, and Lake Geneva Badger contending for the top spot in the Southern Lakes Conference.
2021 ELKHORN SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 New Berlin West
Aug. 27 at Jefferson
Sept. 3 Burlington
Sept. 10 Delavan-Darien
Sept. 17 at Lake Geneva Badger
Sept. 24 at Wilmot
Oct. 1 Waterford
Oct. 8 at Westosha Central
Oct. 15 Union Grove