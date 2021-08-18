JANESVILLE
Adam Bunderson is a realist.
Janesville Craig’s head coach knows his Cougars aren’t likely to be in the mix for a conference title in their lone season in the Badger Large.
State powerhouses Waunakee and DeForest are simply better than the other six teams in the conference.
However, Bunderson does believe that if the Cougars can stay healthy, and the skill players are as good as advertised, they can be an improved team from the one that went 0-5 in the alternate fall season last spring.
“It’s weird because I feel like I went two years without coaching football, and now, I feel like I’ve coached for two straight years,” Bunderson said of the quick turnaround between the alternate fall season and the start of the 2021 fall season. “The positive to that is that we’ve got some kids out that didn’t go out in the spring, and those non-seniors that I was working with in the spring are now back, too.
“And skill position-wise, this is probably the best depth and most talent I’ve had in the five years I’ve been here. But for us right now, we’ve still got a lot of work to do on the front end.”
Craig opens the season Friday evening at home at Monterey Stadium with a nonconference game against Oconomowoc.
Bunderson likes the idea of not jumping right into the conference season in Week 1.
“There are so many variables going into that first game,” Bunderson said. “You might have a couple of kids out for that game that didn’t make the grades last spring, or some kids that you’re not sure yet what position is best for them.
“And it’s two (nonconference) games that won’t affect our playoff status, too. We know that Waunakee and DeForest are really tough match-ups for us, but we still have five other conference games.”
Line is inexperienced
Craig’s offense will continue to run out of the triple option and pistol formations, but Bunderson knows with an inexperienced offensive line, screen passes and quick slant passes will likely be the norm and not the exception.
Senior Hunter Klietz and junior Jake Schaffner are battling for the quarterback job.
Klietz started four of the five alternate fall season games last spring, while Schaffner was the starting quarterback on the freshmen team two years ago but did not go out last season.
“I thought Hunter did a nice job for us last spring,” Bunderson. “And Jake is a really good athlete that’s going to be on the field whether he’s at quarterback or not.
“With our inexperience on the line, whoever is back there is going to have to be able to move and make plays with both their arm and legs, and both of them can do that.”
Marshaun Harriel opens as the tailback. The senior is on his fourth year of varsity
“We’re going to find ways to get him the ball,” Bunderson said of Harriel. “He’s very good in the open field.”
Juniors Jake Costello and Owen Shucha will both get carries at fullback, with junior Conner Homan expected to lead the receiving corp.
“We definitely want to throw the ball more, but we’ve got to be able to complete them,” Bunderson said. “We can’t go 5-for-10 against air in practice and expect to be better in games. And some of that is also on the receivers, too. They have to make catches.”
Sophomore George Green is back on the offensive line, along with senior Joe Bloedel and senior Trey Bock at tight end.
Craig’s defense will stay in a 4-3 base, with the secondary returning the most experience.
Bunderson is high on junior safety Tyler Steuck, and believes with Klietz, Harriel and Schaffner also in the secondary, the unit should be solid.
Costello and Shucha are back at linebacker, with senior Matthew Erikson anchoring the defensive line.
“We’re not very big and don’t have the depth I would like at some positions, but we do have a number of really good athletes and skill players,” Bunderson said. “That’s why we’ve go to stay relatively healthy, especially in those spots where we don’t have a lot of depth.
“There’s no reason we can’t compete better than we did in the spring, and I really think we will.”