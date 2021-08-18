BRODHEAD
Jim Matthys hopes Brodhead/Juda’s stay in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference follows the same script the Cardinals followed in the Rock Valley.
Pile up the wins, conference championships and postseason berths.
Brodhead/Juda finished 7-0 last spring in the Rock Valley Conference during the alternate fall season and returns a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball as it makes it official debut in the SWC.
“I told the coaches after the second practice that if we had to, we could play a game tomorrow,” Matthys said. “Now that doesn’t mean it would go smoothly at all times, but it just tells you where this team is at right now.
“We checked all the boxes last spring in going undefeated, and these guys haven’t stopped working since then.”
The Cardinals have a strong mix of seniors to go along with very athletic and talented junior and sophomore classes.
Brodhead/Juda’s offense will continue to run out of the Wing-T, and Matthys believes this year’s team can put on a wide array of scoring options on the field—both on the ground and in the air.
Junior Cole Hoesly opens as quarterback, with junior Gage Boegli at running back, sophomore Blake Matthys the top fullback option and junior Ayden Vondra at wingback.
All-conference tight end Brady Malkow leads a strong receiving group that also features senior Cooper Woelky.
“We’ve got good speed at the skill positions, which will be a big plus,” Matthys said. “And many of the underclassmen that will contribute on both sides of the ball this season, got a lot of varsity time last spring.
“With the experience we have coming back on the line, we’ll go right after people, but with Cole back there, we’ll always have the option of throwing it, too.”
All-conference selections and seniors Colton Buttke (6-0, 190) and Aaron Makos (6-1, 220) anchor what Matthys figures should be an athletic and physical offensive line. Junior Austin Moe (6-3, 280) provides the bulk up front.
Brodhead/Juda has stayed in a 3-4 base defense the last several years and will stick with it this season.
Buttke was an all-conference linebacker last spring, while Emmett Allen figures to plug up the middle at nose guard.
Moe and Malkow start on the defensive line, with Makos, Matthys, junior Sean Huffman and sophomore Jason Dooley all capable of playing inside or outside linebacker.
The secondary features Vondra, junior Leon Saunders, Hoesly, along with sophomores Gunner Boegli and Marcus McIntyre.
“Our secondary should be as good as it has been in a long time,” Matthys said. “And in our conference with the way some of the teams like to throw the ball, that’s a good thing.”
Matthys knows making the jump from the Rock Valley to the SWC will have its challenges. River Valley and Prairie du Chien are both dominant programs. River Valley ended Brodhead/Juda’s season in 2019 with a 42-0 shutout in the first round of the playoffs.
“We have a very tough schedule up front with Edgerton, Evansville and New Glarus/Monticello,” Matthys said. “We will need to find some early success if we want to get any momentum going into a tough conference schedule.”
{h2 style=”text-align: center ”}Brodhead/Juda 2021 roster{/h2}
Player Yr. Ht.Wt. Pos
Cole Hoesly Jr. 6-2 175 QB/DB
Gage Boegli Jr. 5-9 215 RB
Colton Buttke Sr. 6-0 190 OL/LB
Brady Malkow Sr. 6-2 190 TE/DL
Aaron Makos Sr. 6-1 220 OL/DL
Aidyn Vondra Jr. 5-10 175 RB/DB
Leon Saunders Jr. 5-6 160 RB/DB
Austin Moe Jr. 6-3 280 OL/DL
Cooper Woelky Sr. 6-1 175 WR
Sean HuffmanJr. 6-0 190 OLB
Gunner Boegli So. 6-0 165 WR/DB
Marcus McIntyre So. 5-7 155 DB
Jason Dooley So. 5-10 170 OLB
Blake Matthys So. 6-0 210 RB/LB