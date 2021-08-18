WALWORTH
The Triplets? The Big Three? The Three Musketeers? The top three players on the Big Foot offense don’t have a nickname yet. But they are a serious problem for opposing defenses.
Quarterback Basil Demco, running back Jax Hertel and wide receiver Alex Schmitz were all prolific contributors in the shortened spring season. This year, they all return, ready to see what damage they can do in a full nine-game season.
Demco passed for nearly 1,000 yards to go along with eight touchdowns while rushing for 226 yards and another pair of touchdowns.
His primary target was Schmitz, who grabbed 21 catches for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Hertel was extremely effective, rushing 66 times for 529 yards and three scores.
While the Chiefs are again rolling with a small roster of around 25 varsity players, having three impact athletes at the top certainly helps coach Mike Welden in his pursuit of a playoff berth.
“Our skill positions are talented, that’s for sure,” Welden said. “Jax has put in a lot of work, and as a junior is only going to get better.
“He’s a special kid that’s going to put up some numbers that, if you’re not around our program, are going to be really surprising I think.”
Welden said Demco, like Schmitz a senior, has emerged as a leader.
“One of the biggest challenges we faced as a team after the spring season was that of leadership,” Welden said. “Our graduating senior class had varied roles on the football field, but off of it, they were a great group of guys that were phenomenal leaders. So this upcoming senior class really has never been asked to lead. But Basil and the rest of the seniors have really stepped up, especially in the last week, when they figured out that they have to not just show up and play football, but also be an example to the younger kids. They’ve really set the tone lately.”
The Chiefs are coming off a Friday night scrimmage against Delavan-Darien that Welden was mostly pleased with.
“Working with a small roster like we have, we aren’t overly physical in practice,” Welden said. “We don’t do a ton of tackling, so it was nice to see that when the time comes, we can be physical. We’ve still got some things to work on, but It was good for the most part.”
While the skill positions look solid, Welden said the offensive and defensive lines still face some question marks.
“We are going to be super young up front,” Welden said. “We graduated three seniors, and had another player suffer a knee injury in the spring that will take him out for this season. And one thing about being young this year, it’s different than in past years. Normally, if you have a sophomore playing up, the season will end and the kid will have 10 months to get stronger and faster. This year, they had about four, and a lot of them played spring sports also. So they look pretty similar to what they did last year.”
Welden said he’s pleased with the defense’s progress to this point.
“I think we are coming along very well there,” Welden said. “We are pretty good at every level. With Jax at linebacker, you don’t have to have everything be perfect. He can just go out and make a play. And we have Ashton Robinson, who led us in tackles last year and was a first-team all-conference guy, back this year. I was really happy with how that unit played in the scrimmage.”
The Chiefs, like Beloit Turner, transfer from the Rock Valley Conference to the Capitol Conference, a move that Welden anticipates being difficult.
“As a newer coach in the league, I didn’t have the familiarity with the Rock Valley that some did,” Welden said. “But I think the Capitol is a better football conference than the Rock. Lodi, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran are all perennial powers in Division 4. Our roster size is fine for the Rock Valley, but in the Capitol, it’s small. Lodi has over 100 kids in their program, and we’ve got around 50. Those schools definitely have their ducks in a row in terms of how they train their athletes, and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
The Chiefs will open play Friday night in a non-conference battle against former RVC foe Whitewater on the road.
2021 WHITEWATER SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 Walworth Big Foot
Aug. 27 at Portage
Sept. 3 at Monroe
Sept. 10 Madison Edgewood
Sept. 17 McFarland
Sept. 24 at Jefferson
Oct. 1 Edgerton
Oct. 8 at East Troy
Oct. 15 Evansville