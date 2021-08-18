LAKE GENEVA
After an unconventional COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, this year’s theme for Lake Geneva Badger is normalcy.
For the Badgers and veteran coach Matt Hensler, normalcy is wearing out defenses with its trademark smash-mouth running game.
The Badgers return 15 players from last year’s team that finished 3-4 overall and lost to Brookfield East in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.
“We’re just excited to get back to an old routine with two-a-days and having practice time before school starts,” Hensler said. “Coaches are creatures of habit, so we’re excited to get back to our comfort zone.”
No team really had a comfort zone in 2020, but Hensler points to the importance of the reps from its seven games.
“It was critical to be able to play last season for a few reasons,” Hensler said. “First for the senior class last year to have a football experience was important and then moving forward to this year with our returning players back after getting important experience.”
The offensive line and secondary are the biggest benefactors of the experience gained from the seven-game season in 2020.
Senior anchors TJ Walton, Connor Baters, and Bill Dzierzanowski all have all have at least one season of starting varsity experience on the offensive line.
“Bates started half the season last year, while Metz started every game in 2020, and Dzierzanowski started on both sides of the ball last year and part of his sophomore season,” Hensler said. “It’s good to have that many bodies back. If we can lean on the line early in the season, it will help as others try to figure things out and flatten the learning curve.”
The offensive line will be blocking for senior fullback and two-year starter Cole Berghorn. Senior Manny Amann has the most experience at running back, with newcomers expected to round out the group.
Senior two-way player Keegan Huber is moving over from running back and safety to play quarterback.
“Keegan has three years of varsity experience and was on the quarterback depth chart at times but most of his varsity action has come at safety and running back,” Hensler said.
Senior Landon Boyd and 6-foot-5 split end Tyler Deleskiewicz figure to be the primary targets for Huber at wide receiver. Tight end might be the biggest question on offense with three juniors competing for a starting spot.
On defense, the Badgers are led by an experienced secondary.
Huber is entering his third season as a varsity starter, while Boyd looks to build off a strong junior season. Other players that started at least one game last year include junior Seth Johnson, cornerback Jake Needle, junior strong safety Santino Butitta. Junior free safety Wade Brewington Jr also figures to see time in 2021.
“Probably (the) biggest thing we’ve seen is we have some depth at spots,” Hensler said. “There is some pretty heavy competition .”
Complimenting the secondary is a strong defensive line led by junior Charlie Zigmund and three-year starter Dzierzanowski. Brandon Meier also figures to see snaps with a group of juniors competing for playing time.
Three-year starter Berghorn will anchor the linebacking corps, along with senior Taylor O’Laughlin.
With an experienced roster and key returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Badgers should be a formidable team in the Southern Lakes Conference this season.
2021 LAKE GENEVA BADGER SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at Greendale
Aug. 27 Milton
Sept. 3 Waterford
Sept. 10 at Wilmot
Sept. 17 Elkhorn
Sept. 24 Burlington
Oct. 1 at Westosha Central
Oct. 8 at Union Grove
Oct. 15 Delavan-Darien