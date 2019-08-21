CLINTON

If the Clinton Cougars are going to rebound from last year’s 3-6 season, second-year coach Jake Standiford knows his team must be better defensively.

The Cougars allowed 27 points per game, including 146 combined in four straight losses in September.

“We’ve got to do a better job of tackling and knowing our assignments on defense, and I think we’ll be much improved in both areas,” Standiford said.

“I like the energy I’ve seen thus far, and it has been a very enjoyable group to coach.”

Clinton averaged 20.8 points per game a year ago and finished the season with 40 points in a win over Evansville.

The Cougars will once again run their offense out of a variation of the pistol formation.

“For us to be successful on offense, we have to build our run game around triple option,” Standiford said. “And that means getting back to the basics and getting a good push up front from our linemen.”

Jack Henschler is back to direct the offense for Clinton. The senior threw for 536 yards last season and rushed for 769 and a team-high nine touchdowns.

“Jack’s a great leader for this team,” Standiford said. “He does what his team needs him to do, and I think you’re going to see his rushing total go up this year. He knows how to run the veer very well.”

Junior Mason Hesebeck starts at fullback, while seniors Tyler Dominy and Tyler Harrington are back at tailback.

The offensive line will include senior Brady Beals at right tackle and four juniors. Cejay Tallman gets the nod at center, with TJ Hammond at left tackle, Caleb Bauer at left guard and Kevin Aceves at right guard.

Senior Tyler Fudge and junior Noah Mieses are the top wideouts.

“We just need to improve each and every week as a team, and that’s the mentality we’re going to take all season,” Standiford said. “Our goal is to be 1-0 each week.”

Clinton will stick to its 3-4 defensive package with several starters returning.

Hesebeck, Bauer, Harrington and Dominy are set at the linebacker spots, with junior Christopher Spears, Henschler and Fudge anchoring an athletic secondary.

Aceves leads the group on the defensive line.

“We’re going to be a better football team just because a lot of kids that played last year are a year older,” Standiford said. “We’ve got quite a few starters back, but a few sophomores are going to have to play big for us.”

Clinton 2019 roster

No. Name Yr. Ht. Wt. Pos.

2. Abel Espinoza So. 5-6 118 WR/DB

3. Noah Mieses Jr. 5-9 137 WR/DB

4 Tyler Fudge Sr. 5-8 140 WR/DB

5 Christopher Spears Jr. 5-10 150 QB/DB

6 Fabian Iniguez Jr. 5-8 142 WR/DB

7 Tyler Harrington Sr. 6-0 215 RB/LB

8 Dayton Vanderpal Jr. 6-0 163

10 Jack Henschler Sr. 5-11 175 QB/DB

11 Gordie Radloff Jr. 6-0 138 WR/DB

12 Grant Koehl So. 5-10 147 WR/DB

17 Evan Dominy So. 5-10 138 WR/DB

19 Jase Henschler So. 5-11 161 TE/LB

21 Mason Hesebeck Jr. 6-1 161 RB/LB

22 Martin Kroeze Jr. 6-0 161 TE/LB

23 Tyler Dominy Sr. 5-10 161 RB/LB

25 Casey Klein So. 5-9 142 RB/DB

33 Dorian Phillips So. 6-0 150 TE/LB

44 Carter Klein Jr. 6-0 215 TE/LB

50 Alex Hernandez So. 5-8 190 OL/DL

54 Logan Lutzow Sr. 6-3 211 OL/DL

60 Caleb Bauer Jr. 5-10 200 OL/LB

61 TJ Hammond 6-1 192 OL/DL

62 Brady Beals Sr. 6-3 213 OL/DL

63 Clayton Rankin Jr. 6-2 272 OL/DL

65 Cejay Tallman Jr. 6-0 226 OL/DL

69 Dylan Morse Jr. 6-0 223 OL/DL

70 Joaquin Alonzo So. 6-4 253 OL/DL

72 Kevin AcevesJr. 5-11 208 OL/DL

77 Drew Holloway Sr. 5-8 208 OL/DL