MILTON

The Milton High School football seniors only know one thing—3-6.

That’s the record the Red Hawks have ended with in each of the last three years. But a new coach and a new year breed optimism in Milton.

“Our motto is new staff, new team, new tradition,” senior Jordan Stivarius said. “We want to change the culture for the rest of the years to come.”

Rodney Wedig takes the reins of the Red Hawks. He coached Big Foot to a state championship in 2009 and most recently coached Beloit Memorial for the past five seasons.

Wedig is impressed with how fast his players are learning his schemes.

“We’ve installed a new offense, a new defense, basically a new everything,” Wedig said. “They’ve been very quick to pick up what we’re trying to do.”

On offense, Milton will receive an overhaul as it transitions to a true spread offense.

Seniors Booker Burden, Brody Reed, Blake Riggs, Josh Hurley and Joe Crofts look to be the five starters on the offensive line. Their job will be to protect junior Evan Jordahl, who looks to be the starter at quarterback for Milton.

“The big thing that sticks out to me at the offensive end is we’ve got some senior linemen who are really doing some great work,” Wedig said. “Evan Jordahl’s confidence grows every day. I’m comfortable with him running the offense.”

Senior Hunter Pernot, who played in five games at quarterback last year, will transition to tight end.

Senior Dane Nelson could be Jordahl’s go-to receiver after leading the team in yards last season with 325. Nelson, who finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at the Division 1 state track meet in June, will look to help bring more pop to an offense that averaged 17.4 points per game last year.

John Storlid and Nolan Larson also are expected to make up key parts of receiving core.

Senior Nick Huber returns as the Red Hawks’ second-leading rusher from last season. However, Wedig said senior Jerry Jones will be the lead back.

“Brady Olson and Nick Huber are also in the mix,” Wedig said. “They’re all going to get carries. They all have unique skill sets.”

Defensively, the Red Hawks will move to a 3-4 base. Stivarius and fellow senior Ben Soergel look to stabilize the transition at the safety spots.

“In the 3-4, the safeties really have to understand what’s going on, because they’re going to make all the calls and checks,” Wedig said.

Wedig said senior Jack Weberpal and junior Joseph Jones, who are both cornerbacks, have adjusted well to the new scheme.

Juniors Logan Knudsen (48 tackles last year) and Luke Hessenauer look to play key roles at linebacker.

Junior Jayce Rocha, a Badger South second-team choice last season as a punter, returns.

Last season Milton finished sixth in the eight-team Badger South with a 2-5 conference record. Although the Red Hawks likely are eager to move up the conference standings, Wedig won’t get ahead of himself.

“I love the 1-0 slogan,” Wedig said. “We’re going into every game with the expectation we can win that game.”

Milton roster

No. Name Yr. Ht. Wt. Pos.

1 Nick Huber Sr. 6-1 200 RB

2 John Storlid Jr. 6-0 155 WR

5 Evan Jordahl Jr. 5-8 155 QB

7 Cayden Zajac So 5-11 170 QB

10 Dane Nelson Sr. 6-3 180 WR

11 Ben Soergel Sr. 6-3 185 S

13 Jordan Stivarius Sr. 5-10 184 WR/S

14 Hunter Pernot Sr. 6-2 190 TE

20 Kyle Dehnert Jr. 5-10 165 RB

23 Jack Weberpal Sr. 6-0 165 CB

24 Jerry Jones Sr. 5-9 185 RB

25 Caleb Babcock Jr. 5-7 135 CB

28 Tate Grogan Sr. 6-2 175 CB

30 Brady Olson Sr. 5-8 165 RB

32 Joeseph Jones Jr. 5-7 145 CB

34 Nolan Larson Jr. 5-8 150 WR

41 Logan Knudsen Jr. 6-0 185 LB

44 Kai Kerl Sr. 6-1 180 TE/LB

46 Seth Haldiman Sr. 6-0 165 LB

50 Tyler Leith Sr. 5-9 205 OL/DL

51 Andrew Hoard Jr. 5-9 175 LB

52 Luke Hessenauer Jr. 6-3 230 LB

53 Tyler Leith Sr. n/a n/a DL

54 Josiah Richardson Jr. 5-10 245 DT

62 Markas Mory Jr. 5-9 235 OL

65 Booker Burden Sr. 6-3 270 OL/DL

67 Cameron Scott Sr. 6-6 380 OL/DL

70 Nick Byrne n/a

71 Joe Crofts Sr. 6-3 230 OL/DL

73 Blake Riggs Sr. 6-1 225 OL/DL

74 Brody Reed Sr. 6-2 240 OL/DL

75 Joshua Weiss Jr. 6-0 235 OL/DL

78 Efrain Martinez Jr. 5-10 230 DL

79 Josh Hurley Sr. 6-2 260 OL/DL

81 Charles York Sr. 6-2 145 DB

99 Jayce Rocha Jr. 6-3 195 P/LB