With Janesville Craig and Parker entering their final seasons in the Big Eight Conference, here is a look back at some of the city’s most memorable games in league play:

Nov. 12, 1937— This football-mad city embarks on a wild celebration, well into the wee hours, after 12,000 rabid fans overflow into Monterey Stadium to see halfback Robert Cone and fullback Francis Broderick each score a touchdown for Janesville High School. A 25-year winless streak against Beloit ends with a 14-0 victory, giving Janesville an 8-1 season and a tie for its first Big Eight championship.

Oct. 17, 1958— The Bluebirds, sparked by running back Brad Armstrong and quarterback Arnold Quaerna, dazzle Madison West's state-ranked defending Big Eight champions, 34-14, in what The Gazette hails as JHS' greatest win ever. It comes at the expense of legendary Burt Hable in his first of 35 years as West coach.

Nov. 11, 1967— Kent Burdick's long runs ignite Parker's 32-7 win over Craig before a Saturday afternoon capacity crowd at Monterey Stadium in the first of what has become 52 meetings between the city rivals.

Oct. 19, 1973— Craig's 3-3-1 team upstages all-state running back Paul Looper for a night in handing Madison East its only loss of the season with a stunning 18-13 upset at Warner Park in the Purgolders' Big Eight finale.

Oct. 23, 1974— Craig's soon-to-be 9-0 team puts the crowning touch on Janesville's first unbeaten regular season and first undisputed Big Eight championship with a 33-13 victory over Madison East at Monterey Stadium. It comes two years before the WIAA playoffs come into existence but sets up the Cougars for the No. 2 spot in the final AP and UPI state ratings.

Oct. 9, 1982— The innovative "bounce pass" plays a key role as Craig wins a 41-35 thriller over Beloit Memorial at Strong Stadium on the same Saturday that Wisconsin wins at Ohio State for the first time since 1918, 6-0, and the Brewers continue their drive toward the World Series with a 9-5 win over the California Angels in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at County Stadium.

Oct. 14 and 18, 1983— Craig completes the regular season with back-to-back overtime wins over Madison Memorial, 20-14, and Madison West, 17-14, to capture the undisputed Big Eight championship with a 6-1 record.

Sept. 10, 1993—

Parker gets one of its two wins in the 1993 season by beating Madison West, 31-21, at Monterey Stadium in Hable’s final game after

35-plus years as the Regents’ head coach.

Oct. 18, 2000— Parker earns a tie for its first football championship by completing an 8-1 season with a 17-14 win at Warner Park over a multi-talented Madison La Follette team that features brothers Michael and Jonte Flowers and Nathan Brown.

Oct. 5, 2001— Parker drives 81 yards in the final 1:29 to defeat La Follette, 12-10, on Duane Wenzel's field goal with 15

Parker drives 81 yards in the final 1:29 to defeat La Follette, 12-10, on Duane Wenzel’s field goal with 15 seconds left.

Oct. 17, 2001— Parker defeats Sun Prairie, 24-17, at Ashley Field to go 9-0 for the first unbeaten regular season in school history.

Oct. 19, 2005— Parker comes from behind with an electrifying finish at Monterey Stadium to shock Middleton, 16-14, with a 51-yard reverse pass play from Matt McCullough to Joel Bachmeyer on the final play of the game.

Parker comes from behind with an electrifying finish at Monterey Stadium to shock Middleton, 16-14, with a 51-yard reverse pass play from Matt McCullough to Joel Bachmeyer on the final play of the game. Oct. 18, 2006—

Parker completes its third 9-0 regular season with a 19-0 win in the last game on natural turf at Middleton High School.