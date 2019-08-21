With Janesville Craig and Parker entering their final seasons in the Big Eight Conference, here is a look back at some of the city’s most memorable games in league play:
- Nov. 12, 1937—This football-mad city embarks on a wild celebration, well into the wee hours, after 12,000 rabid fans overflow into Monterey Stadium to see halfback Robert Cone and fullback Francis Broderick each score a touchdown for Janesville High School. A 25-year winless streak against Beloit ends with a 14-0 victory, giving Janesville an 8-1 season and a tie for its first Big Eight championship.
- Oct. 17, 1958—The Bluebirds, sparked by running back Brad Armstrong and quarterback Arnold Quaerna, dazzle Madison West’s state-ranked defending Big Eight champions, 34-14, in what The Gazette hails as JHS’ greatest win ever. It comes at the expense of legendary Burt Hable in his first of 35 years as West coach.
- Nov. 11, 1967—Kent Burdick’s long runs ignite Parker’s 32-7 win over Craig before a Saturday afternoon capacity crowd at Monterey Stadium in the first of what has become 52 meetings between the city rivals.
- Oct. 19, 1973—Craig’s 3-3-1 team upstages all-state running back Paul Looper for a night in handing Madison East its only loss of the season with a stunning 18-13 upset at Warner Park in the Purgolders’ Big Eight finale.
- Oct. 23, 1974—Craig’s soon-to-be 9-0 team puts the crowning touch on Janesville’s first unbeaten regular season and first undisputed Big Eight championship with a 33-13 victory over Madison East at Monterey Stadium. It comes two years before the WIAA playoffs come into existence but sets up the Cougars for the No. 2 spot in the final AP and UPI state ratings.
- Oct. 9, 1982—The innovative “bounce pass” plays a key role as Craig wins a 41-35 thriller over Beloit Memorial at Strong Stadium on the same Saturday that Wisconsin wins at Ohio State for the first time since 1918, 6-0, and the Brewers continue their drive toward the World Series with a 9-5 win over the California Angels in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at County Stadium.
- Oct. 14 and 18, 1983—Craig completes the regular season with back-to-back overtime wins over Madison Memorial, 20-14, and Madison West, 17-14, to capture the undisputed Big Eight championship with a 6-1 record.
- Sept. 10, 1993—
- 35-plus years as the Regents’ head coach.
- Oct. 18, 2000—Parker earns a tie for its first football championship by completing an 8-1 season with a 17-14 win at Warner Park over a multi-talented Madison La Follette team that features brothers Michael and Jonte Flowers and Nathan Brown.
- Oct. 5, 2001—Parker drives 81 yards in the final 1:29 to defeat La Follette, 12-10, on Duane Wenzel’s field goal with 15
- seconds left.
- Oct. 17, 2001—Parker defeats Sun Prairie, 24-17, at Ashley Field to go 9-0 for the first unbeaten regular season in school history.
- Oct. 19, 2005—Parker comes from behind with an electrifying finish at Monterey Stadium to shock Middleton, 16-14, with a 51-yard reverse pass play from Matt McCullough to Joel Bachmeyer on the final play of the game.
- Oct. 18, 2006—