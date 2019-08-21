ELKHORN

After splitting its first two football games last season, Elkhorn High was poised to make a run at a playoff berth.

Then an unfathomable five-week stretch of heartbreaking losses and a near-career-ending spinal injury to standout defensive end Michael Lois turned optimism into misery.

“Our team was devastated when we lost Michael in mid-September,” Elkhorn coach Tom Lee said. “We’re just happy that he was on the path back to a full recovery. He isn’t medically cleared to play yet, but he’s become another coach on the field in practice this summer.”

Although his high school career remains uncertain, Lois plans to utilize his football scholarship and play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes next year.

But this fall, Lois and the Elks are ready for redemption.

“We missed an extra point at Union Grove for a two-point loss three weeks after the Wilmot kicker’s field goal hit the cross bar and bounced over to give us another two-point loss,” Lee said. “We could have had four wins in conference just as easy as the five losses.”

Lee is confident his team can win the close games this season.

“It’s nice to have four all-conference players back, along with a mix of seniors and a strong junior class,” Lee said. “We are expecting to make the playoffs.”

Lee’s optimism is buoyed by the return of second-team all-conference quarterback Mason Buelow.

“Mason broke almost every school single-season quarterback record as a junior,” Lee said. “He had a phenomenal year and had a great offseason in the weight room, so I expect great things from him.”

The Elks should have many Mason-to-Mason connections with 6-foot-4 senior Mason Stebnitz leading the receiving corps. Honorable mention receiver Jake Mogensen also returns to form a formidable tandem.

The Elks’ running game should provide a solid complement with senior Brett Rank returning after breaking his leg early last season. Joining Rank in the backfield is athletic junior Jake Rockweiler.

Tommy Zimmerman, meanwhile, will line up behind the offensive tackle as an H-back.

The Elks are also deep on the offensive line with anchors Zach Chapman and Quintin Townsend. Junior Damon Tadlock figures to gain a starting spot with newcomer Bryce Burmeister and junior Caden Griffiths in the mix.

“The offensive line is the most experienced and deep group that we’ve had in five to six years,” Lee said.

The Elks will do some restructuring of resources defensively. Rockweiler and Quentin Woyak, who started at linebacker, may move to the defensive backfield.

“With more competition at linebacker this year, we may be able to slide Q and Jake to the secondary,” Lee said. “Because of a lack of depth at linebacker last year, we had to slide those guys up, but they can go back to their more natural spots.”

Second-team all-conference linebacker Zimmerman will anchor the middle. Julian Biederman and Damien Brandt figure to see time at linebacker.

The Elks’ line will have a rotation of tackles Ty Adams and Tadlock, while Torin Weidner-Lechner, Grant Schaefer, Townsend, and Burmeister will share time on the ends.

With improved depth and experience, Lee is optimistic.

Now it’s just a matter of finding four wins in a deep and talented Southern Lakes Conference.

Elkhorn 2019 roster

No. Name Yr. Ht. Wt. Pos.

2 Quentin Woyak Sr. 5-8 145 RB/DB

3 Mason Stebnitz Sr. 6-5 190 WR/DB

4 Cole Flitcroft Sr. 6-2 150 TE/DE

6 Jake Mogensen Jr. 5-10 145 WR/DB

9 Armond Marshall-Agnew Sr. 5-9 175 RB/DB

12 Mason Buelow Sr. 5-9 175 QB/LB

14 Cody Denius Sr. 5-8 140 WR/DB

15 Jake Rockweiler Jr. 5-5 160 RB/LB

18 Mike Battistella Sr. 5-9 155 WR/DB

20 Gavin Storlie Jr. 5-8 120 WR/DB

23 Jace Townsend Jr. 5-10 155 WR/DB

24 Brett Rank Sr. 5-6 145 RB/DB

25 Donovan Yesbeck Jr. 5-11 175 WR/DB

27 Cole Fuller Sr. 6-1 150 RB/DB

28 Aaron Hoffmann Sr. 5-10 130 WR/DB

33 Colman Karl Sr. 5-7 155 RB/LB

34 David Kraukliis Jr. 5-8 115 WR/DB

35 Seth Shackleton Jr. 6-3 160 WR/DB

40 Tommy Zimmerman Sr. 6-0 165 TE/LB

44 Bryce Burmeister Jr. 5-8 180 RB/LB

46 Peter Barker Jr. 5-9 130 RB/DB

51 Colby Bjerning Sr. 6-6 330 OL/DL

53 Ben Fay Sr. 5-11 148 OL/LB

54 Nathan Edwards Jr. 5-6 175 OL/LB

55 Reid Ruth Jr. 5-5 175 OL/DL

58 Grant Schaefer Sr. 5-8 184 OL/DL

60 Scott Hastings Sr. 6-1 171 OL/DL

61 Joel Myers Jr. 5-8 130 OL/DB

62 Austin North Jr. 6-1 290 OL/DL

63 Jacob Henke Jr. 5-8 200 OL/DL

64 Zachary Chapman Jr. 5-7 225 OL/DL

65 Quintin Townsend Sr. 5-7 200 OL/DL

67 Ty Adams Jr. 5-10 255 OL/DL

72 Caden Griffiths Jr. 5-9 203 OL/DL

73 Damon Tadlock Jr. 6-0 260 OL/DL

74 Torren Weidner-Lechner Sr. 5-6 230 OL/DL

75 Gabe Paz Sr. 5-11 245 OL/DL

88 Dakota Webster Jr. 5-11 130 WR/DB

90 Michael Lois Sr. 6-4 258 TE/DB

n/a Tyler Bidlack Sr. 5-10 167 RB/DB