EDGERTON

Edgerton High football coach Mike Gregory had just watched his highly regarded team scrimmage Friday night.

“We obviously have some work to do,” he said. “But there were a lot of positives too.”

The positives are scattered throughout the Crimson Tide roster. There are so many that the the team is considered by many to be the Rock Valley Conference favorite despite the graduation of dual-threat quarterback Jaden Johnson and first-team offensive and defensive lineman Jordan Leitz.

In addition, the Crimson Tide will be without top returning offensive threat Devin Jorgenson at the start of the season due to disciplinary reasons.

Ethan Krause, a junior that gained just five yards last year behind the 1,917 yards Johnson and 1,586 Jorgenson gained, takes over in Jorgenson’s stead.

Gregory was still smiling about his rushing attack after what he witnessed in the scrimmage.

“It’s not like we’re going to drop off much,” the head coach said of Krause. “He shows great patience and is a physical runner. He’ll do very, very well.”

Junior Drew Hanson takes over for Johnson at quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hanson knows what it takes to run the Crimson Tide offense. He was thrust into the starting role when Johnson missed the game against Big Foot last season.

He went 10 of 12 for 138 yards and a touchdown in his appearances.

“He’s undefeated as a starter,” Gregory said. “They went undefeated as freshmen, and our JV team was undefeated with him as a starter. He’s played varsity basketball for two years and varsity baseball for two years, so he has a lot of experience at this level.”

Senior Skyler Gullickson, a second-team All-Rock Valley pick last year, likely will be Hanson’s top target. Guillickson was the conference’s third-leading receiver with 596 yards.

Jared Aokoh, who earned RVC honorable mention honors last season, Nick Spang, a 6-9, 230-pound senior, and basketball standout Clayton Jenny also provide reliable targets.

The offensive line should open holes and protect Hanson with three returning starters led by all-everthing Reed Farrington. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Farrington was named first-team all-Rock Valley on both sides of the ball last season.

Center Bryce Tate and tackle Ben Wileman also return.

“We like where we’re at,” Gregory said of his offense. “We’ll still be formidable.”

Farrington should be a beast on the defensive line, where he earned All-State honorable mention and is considered among the top 10 defensive linemen in the state.

“He’s something else,” Gregory said. “He’s getting inquires from major schools.”

Spang and Tate also will be on the line, with transfer student, junior Jacob Holloway, starting at end.

Wileman, a first-team all-Rock pick, leads the linebacking group in Edgerton’s 4-4 setup.

Guillickson, a first-team all-Rock selection; Aokoh, who earned honorable mention, and safety Brian Rusch, all return in the secondary.

Junior Ismael Diaz provides a kicking threat that the team hasn’t had.

“He kicked a 47-yard field goal in eighth grade,” Gregory said of Diaz, who has been on the Crimson Tide soccer team his first two years.

It all adds up to a team that might go farther than last year’s 10-2 squad that lost in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

“We certainly like the team we have,” Gregory said.

Fans will see exactly where Edgerton fits when the Tide opens the season Friday night at fellow Rock Valley powerhouse McFarland.

Edgerton 2019 rosterNo. Player Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Year

2 Skyler Gullickson WR/DB 6-1 175 Sr.

4 Cody Georgeson WR/LB 6-0 170 Sr.

5 Devin Jorgenson RB/DB 5-9 180 Sr.

10 Brian Rusch QB/DB 6-3 165 Sr.

11 Sam Hessian WR/LB 6-2 185 Sr.

12 Drew Hanson QB/DB 6-1 190 Jr.

13 Jared Aokoh WR/DB 6-0 190 Sr.

20 Dominick Reyes WR/LB 5-10 185 Sr.

21 Sawyer Strouse RB/LB 5-6 140 Jr.

22 Shane Kisting QB/DB 5-7 130 So.

24 Aydan Hanson WR/DB 5-11 140 So.

28 Clayton Jenny WR/LB 6-0 190 Jr.

32 Nick Spang WR/DE 6-9 230 Sr.

33 Cole Bavery WR/LB 5-10 165 Sr.

35 Ismael Diaz K/WR/DB 5-8 160 Jr.

43 Ethan Krause RB/LB 6-1 175 Jr.

50 Reese Porter T/DE 6-2 225 Jr.

51 Ben Wileman G/LB 6-1 210 Sr.

53 Dom Hogan G/DE 6-0 200 Sr.

54 Brett Langer T/DE 6-3 175 Jr.

55 Jacob Bahr T/DT 5-9 260 Jr.

56 Hudson Conant G/DT 6-0 198 So.

59 Caden Walker T/DT 5-6 250 So.

60 Mason Jolly C/DT 5-6 170 So.

64 Hunter Osborne G/DT 5-7 220 Sr.

66 David Weinke G/DT 5-10 200 Jr.

68 Gage Farrington G/DE 5-10 165 So.

70 Reed Farrington T/DT 6-2 285 Sr.

72 Peyton Fox C/LB 6-1 180 Jr.

73 Matt Cornett G/DE 5-9 215 Sr.

74 Bryce Tate C/DT 6-1 220 Sr.

75 Maverick Wileman T/DT 5-10 280 So.

77 Jack Larson T/DT 6-2 230 Sr.

78 Sam Hedding G/DE 6-0 200 Sr.

79 Luke Kessel G/DT 6-0 205 Sr.

83 Jacob Holloway WR/DE/6-3 185 Jr.