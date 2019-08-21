ORFORDVILLE

Six players might not seem like a lot.

At a football powerhouse like Kimberly, six players might represent a tiny fraction of the overall roster.

But for the Parkview/Albany Vikings, six players means a good deal more.

“Our numbers are up and we’ve got some more size,” said Bob Meyers, the newly-formed co-op’s head coach. “We can do more 11-on-11 work that we haven’t been able to do for a few years.”

Now that players from Albany are in the fold, the Vikings have better depth—and they’re bigger, too. That should help Parkview/Albany climb out of the cellar in the Trailways Large Conference and improve on its 1-7 record from 2018.

“We just seem to have more of these taller, athletic kids,” Meyers said. “The six from Albany—they all look like a basketball team getting out of the van.”

The Vikings counted 29 players on their preliminary roster. Last season, they had 23 on varsity, though often played with fewer.

The results weren’t great.

The Vikings allowed more than 45 points in seven of their eight games, losing six times by more than 30. They only scored 17 points per game—and that includes a 56-point outburst in their Week 9 win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.

So there is plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball.

Meyers is especially optimistic about his team’s defense, a 3-4 unit led by senior outside linebacker Nevin Crane and junior inside linebacker Luke Schwengels (55 tackles, 2 sacks in 2018). Senior Maverick Kundert, who missed the 2018 season with an ACL tear, bolsters the Vikings’ secondary.

Junior Gage Everson, a 6-4, 260-pound nose tackle, gives Parkview/Albany some muscle up front.

“We didn’t graduate a lot of impact players defensively,” Meyers said. “We’ve added some size on the interior line and (won’t) have guys out there every down.

“Our defense is ahead of where we normally are. It’s up to the offense to catch up.”

This season, the offense won’t be able to lean on Brayden Tracy, who as a senior rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six games. His speed and elusiveness will be tough to replicate.

Sophomore Charlie Vogt is the likely starter at quarterback, Meyers said, and brings good athleticism to the position. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in limited action last season. Seniors Kundert and Zac Unseth will join Vogt in the backfield as running backs.

“He’s a pretty explosive kid,” Meyers said of the 5-foot-10, 155-pound Vogt. “In our offense, the quarterback is kind of another running back.”

The Vikings averaged less than 30 passing yards per game last season and again will look to pound the ball on the ground.

A beefier offensive line—and a deeper roster—makes that endeavor easier.

Parkview/Albany roster

No. Name Yr. Ht. Wt. Pos.

1 Evan Suer Fr. 5-0 105 DB/RB

2 Calvin Barlass Sr. 6-1 180 TE/DB

3 Charlie Vogt So. 5-10 155 QB/DB

4 Ian Suer Fr. 5-2 110 DB/RB

5 Javon Ferguson Jr. 6-2 170 QB/OLB

7 Maverick Kundert Sr. 5-9 165 DB/RB

8 Paul Keintz Jr. 5-6 125 QB/DB

9 Zac Unseth Sr. 5-10 156 LB/RB

10 Luke Johnson Jr. 5-8 155 LB/RB

19 Camron Duncan So. 5-5 105 DB/RB

20 Clay Hulbert Jr. 6-0 160 DB/RB

23 Nevin Crane Sr. 6-1 180 TE/OLB

25 Korben Brown Jr. 5-9 158 OLB/RB

44 Caden Cleasby Fr. 5-7 150 FB/TE/LB

45 Hunter Karch Fr. 6-1 185 TE/OLB

50 Luke Schwengels Jr. 6-1 190 OT/OLB

52 Zander Brown So. 5-9 205 OG/DE

54 Evan Noble So. 6-0 230 C/NT

55 Thomas Fry Sr. 6-2 230 C/NT

58 Seth Tracy Sr. 6-1 220 C/DE

59 TJ Pulaski Jr. 6-1 195 OG/DE

62 Bryson Lyons Jr. 5-11 200 OG/DE

64 Dayne Butzler Fr. 5-6 190 OT/NT

66 Gage Everson Jr. 6-4 260 OT/NT

68 Gauge Pomplun Fr. 6-0 170 OT/OLB

72 David Landis So. 509 250 OG/DE

74 Rob Schroeder Jr. 6-5 210 OT/DE

77 Owen Knox 6-0 215 2021 OL/DL