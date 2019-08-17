Edgerton High football coach Mike Gregory had just watched his highly regarded team scrimmage Friday night.

“We obviously have some work to do,” he said. “But there were a lot of positives too.”

The positives are scattered throughout the Crimson Tide roster. There are so many that the the team is considered by many to be the Rock Valley Conference favorite despite the graduation losses of 3,000-yard rushing/passing of Jaden Johnson and the first-team offensive and defensive lineman Jordan Leitz.

In addition, the Crimson Tide will be without top returning offensive threat Devin Jorgenson at the start of the season due to disciplinary reasons.

Ethan Krause, a junior that gained just five yards last year behind the 1,917 yards Johnson and 1,586 Jorgenson gained.

Gregory was still smiling about his rushing attack after what he witnessed in the scrimmage.

“It’s not like we’re going to drop off much,” the head coach said. "He shows great patience and is a physical runner. He’ll do very, very well.”

Junior Drew Hanson takes over for Johnson at quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hanson knows what it takes to run the Crimson Tide offense, He was thrused into the starting role when Johnson missed the game against Big Foot last season.

He went 10 of 12 for 138 yards and a TD in his appearances.

“He’s undefeated as a starter,” Gregory said. “They went undefeated as freshmen, and our JV team was undefeated with him as a starter. He’s played varsity basketball for two years and varsity baseball for two years, so he has a lot of experience at this level.”

Senior Skyler Gullickson, a second-team All-Rock Valley pick last year, likely will be Hanson’s top target. Guillickson was the conference’s third-leading receiver with 596 yards.

Jared Aokoh, who earned RVC honorable mention honors last season; Nick Spang, a 6-9, 230-pound senior, and basketball standout Clayton Jenny also provide reliable targets.

The offensive should open holes and protect Hanson with three returning starters led by All-Everthing Reed Farrington. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Farrington was All-Rock Valley on both sides of the ball.

Center Bryce Tate and tackle Ben Wileman also return.

“We like where we’re at,” Gregory said of his offense. “We’ll still be formidable.”

Farrington should be a beast on the defensive line, where he earned All-State honorable mention and is considered among the top 10 defensive linemen in the state.

“He’s something else,” Gregory said. “He’s getting inquires from major schools.”

Spang and Tate also will be on the line, with transfer student, junior Jacob Holloway, starting at end.

Wileman, a first-team All-Rock pick, leads the linebacking group in Edgerton’s 4-4 setup.

Guillickson, a first-team All-Rock selection; Aokoh, who earned honorable mention, and safety Brian Rusch, all return in the secondary.

Junior Ismael Diaz provides a kicking threat that the team hasn’t had.

“He kicked a 47-yard field goal in eighth grade,” Gregory said of Diaz, who has been on the Crimson Tide soccer team his first two years.

It all adds up to a team that might go farther than last year’s 10-2 squad that lost in tne WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

“We certainly like the team we have,” Gregory said.

Fans will see exactly where Edgerton fits when the Tide opens the season Friday night at felloe Rock Valley powerhouse McFarland.

No. Player;Pos.;Hgt.;Wgt.;Year

2 Skyler Gullickson;WR/DB;6-1;175;Sr.

4 Cody Georgeson;WR/LB;6-0;170;Sr.

5 Devin Jorgenson;RB/DB;5-9;180;Sr.

10 Brian Rusch;QB/DB;6-3;165;Sr.

11 Sam Hessian;WR/LB;6-2;185;Sr.

12 Drew Hanson;QB/DB;6-1;190;Jr.

13 Jared Aokoh;WR/DB;6-0;190;Sr.

20 Dominick Reyes;WR/LB;5-10;185;Sr.

21 Sawyer Strouse;RB/LB;5-6;140;Jr.

22 Shane Kisting;QB/DB;5-7;130;So.

24 Aydan Hanson;WR/DB;5-11;140;So.

28 Clayton Jenny;WR/LB;6-0;190;Jr.

32 Nick Spang;WR/DE;6-9;230;Sr.

33 Cole Bavery;WR/LB;5-10;165;Sr.

35 Ismael Diaz;K/WR/DB;5-8;160;Jr.

43 Ethan Krause;RB/LB;6-1;175;Jr.

50 Reese Porter;T/DE;6-2;225;Jr.

51 Ben Wileman;G/LB;6-1;210;Sr.

53 Dom Hogan;G/DE;6-0;200;Sr.

54 Brett Langer;T/DE;6-3;175;Jr.

55 Jacob Bahr;T/DT;5-9;260;Jr.

56 Hudson Conant;G/DT;6-0;198;So.

59 Caden Walker;T/DT;5-6;250;So.

60 Mason Jolly;C/DT;5-6;170;So.

64 Hunter Osborne;G/DT;5-7;220;Sr.

66 David Weinke;G/DT;5-10;200;Jr.

68 Gage Farrington;G/DE;5-10;165;So.

70 Reed Farrington;T/DT;6-2;285;Sr.

72 Peyton Fox;C/LB;6-1;180;Jr.

73 Matt Cornett;G/DE;5-9;215;Sr.

74 Bryce Tate;C/DT;6-1;220;Sr.

75 Maverick Wileman;T/DT;5-10;280;So.

77 Jack Larson;T/DT;6-2;230;Sr.

78 Sam Hedding;G/DE;6-0;200;Sr.

79 Luke Kessel;G/DT;6-0;205;Sr.

83 Jacob Holloway;WR/DE/6-3;185;Jr.