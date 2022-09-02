Prep roundup: Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, Turner remain unbeaten; Evansville picks up first win Gazette staff Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a battle of longtime rivals Friday night, Evansville dominated in its Rock Valley Conference opener against Edgerton.The Blue Devils got two touchdowns from Wyatt Nelson and rolled to a 35-7 win.Evansville (1-2, 1-0), which led 29-0 at half, finished with 353 yards of total offense.Elsewhere in the area, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton and Beloit Turner all improved to 3-0 by winning their conference openers.Delavan-Darien throttled East Troy 48-16 in its first game in the Rock Valley, while Milton lost a heartbreaker 21-20 in overtime to Oregon in the Badger Large Conference opener.Area Results FridaySOUTHERN LAKESLake Geneva Badger 10, Waterford 0Wilmot 42, Beloit Memorial 7EASTERN SUBURBANClinton 40, Dodgeland 8CAPITOLTurner 27, New Glarus/Monticello 12Columbus 75, Walworth Big Foot 6ROCK VALLEYDelavan-Darien 48, East Troy 16Evansville 35, Edgerton 7Jefferson 14, Whitewater 13SWCBrodhead/Juda 41, Richland Center 8BADGER LARGEOregon 21, Milton 20 (OT)NONCONFERENCERiver Ridge 64, Parkview/Albany 0 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Underage use, defaced property mark Bird scooters' first weeks in Janesville UPDATE: Four injured in gunfire at late-night yard party in rural Clinton Intermodal rail site at JATCO property could be start of larger development Janesville hopes to get four elementary schools added to National Register of Historic Places Death notices for Aug. 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form