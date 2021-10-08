Sorry, an error occurred.
CLINTON
Clinton's bid for an automatic berth in the WIAA state football playoffs suffered a major blow on Friday with a 33-18 loss to Waterloo.
To qualify for the postseason, the Cougars (4-4 overall, 2-4 Eastern Suburban Conference) must win at Cambridge on Friday and hope for an invitation from the WIAA into the playoff field.
On the other hand, Waterloo (7-2, 4-2) clinched a guaranteed playoff berth with the victory.
Trevor Firari caught touchdown passes of 5 and 55 yards from Cal Hush and Eugene Wolff ran for two touchdowns to lead Waterloo. Wolff totaled 127 yards rushing and Hush threw for 97 yards.
For Clinton, Peyton Bingham threw touchdown passes of 35 and 20 yards to Abel Espinoza and ran for a 2-yard score.
WATERLOO 33, CLINTON 18
Waterloo;8;9;8;8;—;33
Clinton;0;6;6;6;—;18
SCORING
W—Trevor Firari 5 pass from Cal Hush (Eugene Wolff run). C—Peyton Bingham 2 run (kick failed). W—Wolff 1 run (run failed). W—Hush 20 field goal. C—Abel Espinoza 35 pass from Bingham (run failed). W—Firari 55 pass from Hush (Wolff run). C—Espinoza 20 pass from Bingham (kick failed). W—Wolff 7 run (Owen Haseleu pass from Hush).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—W 15; C 15. Rushes-yards—W 35-164. Passing yards—W 126. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—W 18-7-0. Fumbles lost—W 0; C 0. Penalties-yards—W 9-60; C 9-70.
