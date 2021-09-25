01STOCK_FOOTBALL

HUSTISFORD

Walworth Big Foot improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Capitol Conference play with a 22-7 victory over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday night.

Horicon/Hustisford remained winless, falling to 0-6 and 0-3. Alex Davis scored his team's only touchdown.

