The Union Grove football team wrapped up its Southern Lakes Conference championship season Friday night with a 35-7 victory over Elkhorn.

The Broncos (9-1 overall with a forfeit victory, 7-0 Southern Lakes) qualified for the WIAA playoffs with the victory.

Elkhorn finished 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the Southern Lakes.

