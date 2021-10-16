Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ELKHORN
The Union Grove football team wrapped up its Southern Lakes Conference championship season Friday night with a 35-7 victory over Elkhorn.
The Broncos (9-1 overall with a forfeit victory, 7-0 Southern Lakes) qualified for the WIAA playoffs with the victory.
Elkhorn finished 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the Southern Lakes.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!