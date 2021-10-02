Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKHORN
Waterford's rushing attack produced 264 yards, and the Wolverines' defense held Elkhorn to 137 total yards and eight first downs in a 27-7 victory Friday night.
Casey North ran for two touchdowns and Aiden Webb and Max Northrop each ran for one to lift the Wolverines (4-3, 3-2) past the Elks (3-2, 2-3) for their third consecutive victory.
Elkhorn was held scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Cayden Burns scored on a 1-yard run.
Waterford's Carson Bilitz ran for 111 yards to lead the Wolverines. For Elkhorn, Tyler Etten ran for 83 yards and Ethan Esch completed three of 10 passes for 47 yards with one interception.
WATERFORD 27, ELKHORN 7
Waterford;7;7;7;6;—;27
Elkhorn;0;0;0;7;—;7
SCORING
W—Aiden Webb 9 run (Ryan Simmert kick). W—Casey North 9 run (Simmert kick). W—Max Northrop 1 run (Simmert kick). E—Cayden Burns 1 run (Samuel Woolever kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—W 16; E 8. Rushes-yards—W 49-264; E 37-90. Passing yards—W 37; E 47. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—W 5-9-1; E 3-10-1. Fumbles-lost—W 2-1; E 2-0. Penalties-yards—W 4-25; E 3-15.
