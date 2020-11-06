Lake Geneva Badger saved its best football for the end of the regular season Friday night.
The Badgers rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington 27-20.
Cole Berghorn's 16-yard scoring run with just over two minutes left in the game provided the game-winning score for Badger, which improved to 3-3 on the season and dropped Burlington to 4-2.
Tannor Garrels had his hand in the first three Badger touchdowns. He ran for touchdowns of 8 and 81 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, and then threw a 37-yarder to Tyler Deleskiewicz earlier in the fourth that tied the game, 20-20.
Burlington led 20-0 in the second quarter after Zach Wallace scored his second touchdown of the game.
Garrels finished with 185 yards rushing, while Berghorn had 134.
The two-week WIAA postseason begins next week.
BADGER 27, BURLINGTON 20
Lake Geneva Badger;0;7;7;13--27
Burlington;14;6;0;0--20
Scoring: Bur--Wallace 1 run (kick good). Bur--Benzow 14 pass from O'Laughlin (kick good). Bur--Wallace 5 run (kick blocked). Bad--Garrels 8 run (kick good). Bad--Garrels 81 run (kick good). Bad--Deleskiewicz 37 pass from Garrels (kick blocked). Bad--Berghorn 16 run (kick good).
Stats: Rushing yards--Bad 324, Bur 108. Passing yards--Bad 91, Bur 169. Fumbles lost--Bad 2, Bur 2. Interceptions thrown--Bur 2. Penalties--Bad 9-73, Bur 3-29.
- Elkhorn 34, Sheboygan Falls 13--The host Elks improved to 4-3 by winning a nonconference game to close out the regular season.
A full box score was not immediately available Friday night.
This story will be updated, and coverage of Friday night football will appear in Monday's print edition of The Gazette.