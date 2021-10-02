MILTON
Both the Milton and DeForest football teams got off to sluggish starts in their Badger Large Conference game Friday night.
The teams were scoreless well into the second quarter. But it's safe to say the Norskies, ranked sixth among state large schools by The Associated Press, shook off the cobwebs.
After Milton cracked the scoreboard first, DeForest rattled off 42 unanswered points to take a 42-6 conference victory over the Red Hawks.
DeForest (6-1 overall, 4-1 Badger Large) racked up 241 yards of total offense—203 of that through the air—and the final 11 minutes, 4 seconds of the contest was played with a running clock.
The Norskies clinched a WIAA playoff appearance with the victory.
DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes completed 13 of 18 passes for 203 yards with four touchdowns, each to a different receiver.
The Red Hawks (2-5 overall, 1-4 Badger Large) got the scoring started with 9:36 left before halftime when Zack Bothun punched it in from the 5-yard line. A blocked point-after kick left Milton with a 6-0 lead.
From there, it was all DeForest all night long. The Norskies led 14-6 at halftime and 35-6 at the final stop.
DeForest coach Aaron Mack gave credit to the Red Hawks for a good defensive effort early. “When you face a Hall of Fame coach like Rodney Wedig, you know his kids are going to come out ready to play,” Mack said.
Mack said he couldn’t identify any specific reason for the turnaround by his team. “I think we just started to play Norskie football,” Mack said.
Max Weisbrod led the DeForest receivers with five catches for 90 yards and a TD. Aylin Kelliher added two catches for 60 yards and a TD. Alex Winters` and Nolan Hawk had TD catches of 3 and 1 yards respectively.
Wedig said there’s a reason why the Norskies are tied for No. 6 in the WIAA’s large school division in the most recent AP poll.
“We had too many turnovers tonight,” Wedig said. “Once that snowball gets rolling, it’s hard to stop.”
The Red Hawks had five passes intercepted on the night, including two returned by DeForest for touchdowns, by Logan Engeseth and Ayden Kelliher.
Milton has to win its remaining two games to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Red Hawks travel to Oregon on Friday and then wrap up the 2021 regular season Friday, Oct. 15, with a home game against Janesville Craig.
DeForest plays host to Watertown on Friday and finishes up at Janesville Parker on Oct. 15.
DEFOREST 42, MILTON 6
DeForest;0;14;21;7;—;42
Milton;0;6;0;0;—;6
SCORING
M—Zach Bothun 8 run (kick failed). D—Logan Engeseth 32 interception return (Ty Tisch kick). D—Ayden Kelliher 52 pass from Mason Keyes (Tisch kick). D—Nolan Hawk 6 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick). D—Alex Winters 3 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick). D—Max Weisbrod 1 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick). D—Kelliher 40 interception return (Tisch kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—D 12; M 9. Rushes-yards—D 17-38; M 43-118. Passing yards—D 203; M 39. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—D 20-14-0; M 25-8-5. Fumbles-lost—D 1-1; M 0-0. Penalties-yards—D 3-30; M 1-5