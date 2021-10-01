Payton Bingham ran for Clinton's first four touchdowns and led a 408-yard rushing attack Friday night to lead the Clinton football team to a 56-6 victory over Palmyra-Eagle in Eastern Suburban Conference play.
The Cougars (4-3 overall, 2-3 Eastern Suburban) kept their WIAA playoff hopes alive with the victory. Palmyra-Eagle fell to 0-7 and 0-5.
The Cougars opened a 43-0 halftime lead. Bingham rushed for 118 yards to lead the rushing attack. Grant Koehl added 104 yards rushing, 91 of them on two touchdown runs, and Caleb Schoonover ran for 92 more yards.
PALMYRA-EAGLE xx, CLINTON XX
Palmyra-Eagle;0;0;0;6;—;6
Clinton;21;22;6;7;—;56
SCORING
C—Payton Bingham 10 run (Abel Espinoza kick). C—Bingham 3 run (Casey Klein kick). C—Bingham 2 run (Klein kick). C—Bingham 15 run (Bingham run). C—Espinoza 15 run (Klein kick). C—Grant Koehl 54 run (Klein kick). C—Koehl 37 run (run failed). C—Jon Mullooly 1 run (Klein kick). PE—Brown 52 run (kick blocked).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—PE 6; C 26.
Rushes-yards—PE 17-81; C 52-408.
Passing yards—PE 117; C 64.
Passes (att.-comp-int.)—PE 25-6-1; C 7-4-0.
Fumbles-lost—PE 3-2; C 0-0.
Penalties-yards—PE 1-5; C 6-50.
