JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker High School football team continues to play well in spurts. But in the Vikings’ Badger Large Conference matchup against Oregon on Friday night, there were too few of those spurts.
As a result, Parker found itself on the losing end of a 34-20 score at Monterey Stadium.
“We need to work on finishing,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “Finishing drills, finishing drives, finishing the week.”
Oregon rolled behind the play of punishing running back Teague Szudy. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back tallied 239 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 50, 3, 19 and 10 yards.
All in a night’s work, according to the Panthers senior—who, for old-timers, brought back memories of former Oregon (and University of Wisconsin) running back Dan Kissling, now the Panthers' coach.
“I’m a workhorse,” Szudy said. “I want the rock. Our blocking was great tonight. It was a great team win.”
“In the second half, we were able to use our rushing attack to get control of the game,” Kissling said.
The Vikings (1-3 overall, 1-1 Badger Large) got out to a strong start in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. Anthony Brooks broke free for 65 yards to pay dirt on Parker’s first play from scrimmage.
Oregon answered with a textbook, methodical 65-yard drive that took 8 minutes, 45 seconds off the clock and culminated with a 7-yard Amir Warren TD run. A high snap helped Parker block the PAT, and it was 7-6 Vikings with 2:45 left in the opening quarter.
The two teams traded three-and-outs to close the opening stanza, and with its opening drive of the second quarter, Parker expanded its lead to 13-6 on an impressive sustained drive. It was Griffin Davis taking it in from the 2 to finish the drive. After a failed PAT, Parker led 13-7 with 6:09 left in the first half.
Oregon (2-2, 1-1) came right back to tie it on a quick drive that took all of about two minutes. A 50-yard TD sprint by Szudy and ensuing kick knotted it at 13 with 4:14 left until the half.
As time wound down in the first half, Parker got to the Oregon 6 but was unable to finish the drive.
It was a deflating end to the first half for the Vikings, who could have been up by a touchdown going into the locker room.
Then, Parker got a huge play on special teams to open the second half by forcing a fumble on the kickoff and taking possession at the Oregon 35.
But Parker was unable to cash in on the Oregon turnover. The Vikings went three-and-out.
After holding on defense, Parker went three-and-out again and Oregon scored with Szudy finding the end zone for the second time, this one from 19 yards.
With 21 unanswered points and counting, Oregon led 27-13 with 3:25 left in the third.
Next came a Parker fumble and the Panthers drove to their fourth consecutive touchdown, Szudy's third.
The Vikings came to life to start the fourth quarter, with Preston Nelson connecting with Cayden Brandenburg on a 55-yard TD pass. Brandenburg executed some nifty footwork to cover the last 15 yards or so pretty much all by himself. It was 34-20 Oregon with 9:30 left in regulation.
After a defensive stop, Parker drove to the Oregon 25, but the Panthers intercepted a Nelson pass at the Oregon 1 and were able to run out the clock from there.
Oregon returns to Monterey Stadium next week to face Janesville Craig. Parker travels to Milton.
OREGON 34, PARKER 20
Oregon;6;7;21;0;—;34
Parker;7;6;0;7;—;20
Scoring: P—Anthony Brooks 55 run (Kenneth Zavala kick). O—Amir Warren 7 run (Kick failed). P—Griffin Davis 2 run (Kick failed). O—Teague Szudy 50 run (Kick good). O—Szudy 3 run (Kick good). O—Szudy 19 run (Kick good). O—Szudy 10 run (Kick good). P—Cayden Brandenburg 55 pass from Preston Nelson (Zavala kick).
Statistics: Rushing—O 47-344; P 27-133. Yards passing—0 56; P 188. Passes—O 7-5--0; P 22-13-1. Fumbles-lost—O 1-1; P 1-1.