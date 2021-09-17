01STOCK_FOOTBALL

FENNIMORE

The Fennimore football team picked up its first Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League victory on Friday with a 56-22 victory over winless Orfordville Parkview/Albany.

Fennimore improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in SWAL play. Parkview/Albany fell to 0-5 and 0-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you