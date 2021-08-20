Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKHORN
A pair of second-quarter touchdowns broke an early tie, and the Elkhorn football team rode its defense the rest of the way to a 20-7 victory over New Berlin West on Friday night.
Ryan Burns caught a 15-yard pass from Ethan Esch early in the second quarter for the go-ahead score, and Tyler Etten scored from 12 yards out on the Elks' next possession.
Connor Lom opened the Elkhorn scoring with a 1-yard TD run.
Elkhorn produced 345 yards of offense, including 267 yards on 42 rushing attemps, and notched 18 first downs. Etten totaled 111 yards on 17 carries and Lom added 83 on 13 attempts.
ELKHORN 20, NEW BERLIN WEST 7
New Berlin West;7;0;0;0--7
Elkhorn;7;13;0;0--20
Scoring summary: E--Connor Lom 1 run (Samuel Woolever kick). NBW--Sam Susek 2 run (Matthew Sundararajan kick). E--Ryan Burns 15 pass from Ethan Esch (Woolever kick). E--Etten 12 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs--NBW 9, E 18. Rushes--NBW 37-103, E 42-267. Yards passing--NBW 56, E 78. Passes--NBW 6-3-1; E 7-3-1. Fumbles--NBW 1-0, E 2-2. Penalties--NBW 3-20, E 4-25.
