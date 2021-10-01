Monroe's rushing game outproduced Evansville's passing attack on Friday night, leading the Cheesemakers to a 42-14 victory over the Blue Devils in a Rock Valley Conference football game.
Alex Hernandez scored on first-half runs of 12, 13 and 2 yards, and caught a 10-yard scoring pass from George Brukwicki before halftime to lead Monroe's 377-yard offensive attack—which included 274 yards rushing on 53 attempts. Hernandez totaled 114 yards on 22 carries.
For Evansville (3-4, 2-3), quarterback Chase Maves completed 15 of 25 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Trevor Bahrs caught scoring passes of 44 and 67 yards from Maves in the first half.
Kaden Kuester and Keatin Sweeney ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away for Monroe (6-1, 4-0), ranked 10th in the state among medium-sized schools by The Associated Press.
Alex Johnson led Evansville's rushing game with 62 yards on 13 carries, and Bahrs caught a total of six passes for 126 yards. Travis Zastoupil led the defense with 10 tackles.
MONROE 42, EVANSVILLE 14
Evansville;6;8;0;0;—;14
Monroe;14;14;0;14;—;42
SCORING
M—Alex Hernandez 12 run (Lucas Flom kick). E—Trevor Bahrs 44 pass from Chase Maves (kick failed). M—Hernandez 13 run (Flom kick). M—Hernandez 2 run (Flom kick). E—Bahrs 67 pass from Maves (Klitzman run). M—Hernandez 10 pass from George Brukwicki (Flom kick). M—Kaden Kuester 1 run (Flom kick). M—Keatin Sweeney 9 run (Flom kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—E 13; M 22. Rushes-yards—E 26-80; M 53-274. Passing yards—E 226; M 103. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 25-15-2; M 6-5-0. Fumbles-lost—E 0-0; M 0-0. Penalties-yards—E 4-35; M 0-0.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.