01STOCK_FOOTBALL

MONROE

The Monroe football team improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Rock Valley Conference on Friday night with a 28-7 victory over winless Edgerton.

Edgerton (0-5, 0-3) took a 7-6 halftime lead, but Monroe pulled away after halftime.

