A fourth-quarter touchdown pass proved to be too little, too late for the Milton football team in its 14-6 loss at Beaver Dam on Friday night.
The Golden Beavers (2-1 overall, 1-0 Badger Large Conference) dominated the statistics in the conference opener for both teams, out-gaining Milton (1-2, 0-1) by a count of 303 yards to 130.
Beaver Dam took the lead at the 9-minutes, 50-second mark of the first quarter on a 28-yard run by Klatt, who finished with 180 yards rushing on 35 carries.
On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Carmon Mendoza broke for a 64-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead. Mendoza finished with 82 rushing yards for Beaver Dam
Milton couldn’t score until the 2:31 mark of the fourth quarter, after a Beaver Dam turnover. Sophomore quarterback Terrell Fisher connected with Ashton Goll for a 4-yard touchdown pass, but a two-point conversion try failed.
As time ticked down, Beaver Dam's Turner Leisses made an interception to lock in his team's victory. Senior Ben Scharfenberg had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Golden Beavers.
Senior Zack Bothun led the Milton rushing attack with 46 yards on 18 carries.
BEAVER DAM 14, MILTON 6
Milton;0;0;0;6;—;6
Beaver Dam;0;7;7;0;—;14
Scoring: BD--Gabe Klatt 28 run (kick good). BD--Carmon Mendoza 64 run (kick good). M--Ashton Goll, 4 pass from Terrell Fisher (pass failed).
