The Edgerton football team drew first blood Friday night, but McFarland racked up 431 total yards on its way to a 28-7 victory over the Crimson Tide in a Rock Valley Conference regular-season finale.
Cooper Kennedy ran for one touchdown and threw a 27-yard pass to Dadon Gillen for another, and Chase Quelle had two short touchdown runs to carry the Spartans (4-5, 4-3) into the WIAA playoffs. Edgerton finished 1-8 and 1-6.
Quelle was a workhorse on both sides of the ball for McFarland, picking up 213 yards rushing on 33 carries and co-leading the defense with six tackles. Kennedy completed nine of 16 passes for 127 yards.
Edgerton's Beau Allison led the rushing attack with 72 yards and quarterback Braden Troeger completed eight of 20 passes for 120 yards with one interception.
McFARLAND 28, EDGERTON 7
Edgerton;7;0;0;0;—;7
McFarland;7;14;7;0;—;28
SCORING
E—Ethan Stengel 2 run (kick good). M—Cooper Kennedy 13 run (Mason Folk kick). M—Chase Quelle 5 run (Folk kick). M—Dadon Gillen 27 pass from Kennedy (Folk kick). M—Quelle 6 run (Folk kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—E 9; M 29. Rushes-yards—E 26-80; M 52-304. Passing yards—E 120; M 127. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—E 20-8-1; M 16-9-1. Fumbles-lost—E 0-0; M 0-0. Penalties-yards—E 9-60; M 8-65.
